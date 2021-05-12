Logo
Idaho First Bank Announces Todd Cooper as CEO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCCALL, Idaho, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the Bank) ( IDFB) today announced the promotion of Todd Cooper to Chief Executive Officer and the retirement of founder and former CEO, Greg Lovell. This leadership transition follows the implementation of an 18-month succession plan in which Todd worked alongside Greg to prepare the Bank for long-term success.

I believe Todd will continue the progress of the Bank, stated Greg Lovell, founder and former CEO of Idaho First Bank. Im excited to witness the forward progress of him and his team.

Greg continues to serve as an active member on the Board of Directors and plans to remain deeply involved with the Bank. As CEO, Todd will lead the Bank's daily vision, drive the Bank's growth, and foreshadow the next stages of future development.

I want to thank Greg for his vision and passion, and for giving me this opportunity, stated Todd on his new promotion. I admire Gregs ability to build a leadership succession plan that has set Idaho First on a path for sustained success. The quality of this team impresses me every single day and the future of our bank is bright. Im excited to keep our focus on both people and community as they are the foundation to our success.

Todd joined the Bank in January of 2020 as Chief Operating Officer, before being quickly promoted to President in April of 2020. He officially began his role as CEO on April 27, 2021. Previously in his career, Cooper served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Wells Fargo in Boise and as the Economic Development Director at Boise State University.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRAs safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Stacey Divine
Chief Marketing Officer
Idaho First Bank
208-634-1000
[email protected]

