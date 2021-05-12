Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- Added Positions: LQD, AMAT, NEE, CL, JPEM, EWA, SBUX, K, BIIB, KSU, SIVB, PII, SCHX, NSC, NFLX, IVW, IBM, MCD, IVV, EWN, FMC, ZTS, CRM, AON, TDTT, RGLD, CSX, HON, SCHA, IVE, TGT, IWM, ESS, IWB, ECL, AMZN, EL, INTU, GLW, STZ, SPY, ITW, DLN, CVX, DUK, GPC, BRK.B, FB, CCI, LH, TMO, BAC, CLX, CP, BF.B, STE, DLR, SYY, IJK, RIO, FISV, DE, CVS, ABBV, MTD, TRV, FDX, BLK, EWD, WMT, ISRG, GS, ROK, GOOG, AXP, NKE, GM, MS, MA, RTX, EWC, AMT, SHW, EWL, HD, SLYV, GD, FIS, VOE, EIX, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AGG, IEFA, CWI, EEM, NET, JPST, JNJ, ORCL, COST, IJR, TLT, GLD, O, LOW, INTC, IGIB, CAT, IJS, VZ, FFC, EWJ, MDY, IJH, EFA, MCHP, DFS, MRK, CSCO, TIP, DIS, TSLA, BMY, NVDA, KO, AMGN, T, PFE, V, CMI, UNH, ELS, SAND, EWU, CARR, VWO, VAR, GIS, IIPR, IJT, TXN, HPQ, LLY, UNP, WBA, AEP, CMCSA, EWQ, KEYS, MDLZ, PEP, UL, FITB, SCHF, TSM, EXC, MDT, OTIS, USB, BA, DHI, MAR, SPSB, SNPS, TFC, WY, EW, GRA, SCHV, UPS, LIN, GDX, GOOGL, EMR, FBHS, MGA, ABT, UTG, PHYS, ADM, KMB, LMT, SCHB, ADBE, EMN, FNV, GILD, XOM, EWG, PLD,
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 131,259 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1299.80%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 90,384 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1600.23%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 42,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 631.20%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,938 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.72%
- JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM) - 28,549 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 544.45%
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1299.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 131,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1600.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 90,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 631.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 42,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 818.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 60,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 691.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 79,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 544.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 28,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.4%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 78.41%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.72%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.11%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 65,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.96%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 98.14%. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 2,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 18,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.
