Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiemann+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 131,259 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1299.80% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 90,384 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1600.23% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 42,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 631.20% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,938 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.72% JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM) - 28,549 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 544.45%

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1299.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 131,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1600.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 90,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 631.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 42,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 818.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 60,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 691.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 79,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 544.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 28,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.4%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 78.41%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.72%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.11%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 65,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.96%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 98.14%. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 2,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 18,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.