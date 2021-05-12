Logo
Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc owns 199 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiemann+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIEMANN INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 131,259 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1299.80%
  2. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 90,384 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1600.23%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 42,183 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 631.20%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,938 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.72%
  5. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM) - 28,549 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 544.45%
Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1299.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 131,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1600.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 90,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 631.20%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 42,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 818.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 60,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 691.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 79,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 544.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 28,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 98.91%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.4%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 78.41%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.72%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.11%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 65,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.96%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 98.14%. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 2,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.52%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc still held 18,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.



