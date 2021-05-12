Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Facebook Inc, Yandex NV, Sells Vale SA, Northrop Grumman Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: MELI,

MELI, Added Positions: FB, YNDX,

FB, YNDX, Sold Out: VALE, NOC, DGX, PBR, JNJ, KR, WMT, CNC, CI, DJP,

Rj, D5, based Investment company Gavea Investimentos Ltda Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Facebook Inc, Yandex NV, sells Vale SA, Northrop Grumman Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gavea Investimentos Ltda. As of 2021Q1, Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 3 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gavea+investimentos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yandex NV (YNDX) - 173,870 shares, 44.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96% Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,424 shares, 33.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.84% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 3,923 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Centene Corp (CNC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Cigna Corp (CI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.84%. The holding were 3,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.38%. The holding were 28,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda added to a holding in Yandex NV by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 173,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.