Mercer Global Advisors Inc Buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Mercer Global Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mercer Global Advisors Inc . As of 2021Q1, Mercer Global Advisors Inc owns 1464 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 3,172,914 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 4,581,394 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.43% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 2,312,734 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 3,353,255 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,467,898 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $193.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 159,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 243,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 339,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 221,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 215,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 129,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 5621.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 2,196,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 113.06%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 435,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,661,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5399.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,195,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 2344.25%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 705,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,581,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF. The sale prices were between $21.71 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $22.37.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $34.95.