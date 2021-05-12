Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Humana Inc, News Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Sells CME Group Inc, Prologis Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

- New Purchases: HUM, NWSA, AMZN, TWTR, MELI, DDOG, U, SEER, BNTX, MDB, OKTA, DE, ASML, AXP, DAR, AZNCF, ACM, VFC, JBHT, EWBC, NYT, EL, GOOG, PWR, ITUB,
- Added Positions: BAH, DG, ORCL, WMT, GSK, FCN, APTV, IQV, BABA, PSMT, ZM, BLI, HAIN, SNPS, FSLR, INOV, INTC, FB, MA, AAP, ARMK, SEAS, IFF, WFC, LIN, LOW, WAB, BDX, LIVN, MRK, C, NKE, ADBE, MKC, PYPL, AWK, GS, ILMN, ADM, GOOGL, UL, TGT, ECL, BFAM, EMR, MSCI, SBUX, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: PLD, MSFT, CVS, AMT, EEFT, PSA, BIDU, AXON, SDGR, IPG, IBN, J, ATVI, CTSH, AER, SE, GH, RL, SIVB,
- Sold Out: CME, INVH, O, EQIX, NYCB, CUBE, EQR, ELS, PEAK, FLIR, ACC, ARE, BRK.B, UE, COLD, ESS, EXPE, DRE, CPT, DEA, STOR, BNL, YY, KRC, DLR, TWST, DCT, DOYU, KEYS, NVDA, TRNO, OM, HUYA, BKNG, SPCE, ORA, HR, PANW, CRM, NFLX, CLX,
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 434,476 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 351,414 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 592,129 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61%
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 202,027 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.91%
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 324,158 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 267,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 202,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 120.47%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 49,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 545.42%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 348,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 79,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 830.94%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Sold Out: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.01.
