Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Humana Inc, News Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Sells CME Group Inc, Prologis Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Investment company Perpetual Investment Management Limited Current Portfolio ) buys Humana Inc, News Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Dollar General Corp, Walmart Inc, sells CME Group Inc, Prologis Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Microsoft Corp, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perpetual Investment Management Limited. As of 2021Q1, Perpetual Investment Management Limited owns 209 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 434,476 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 351,414 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 592,129 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.61% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 202,027 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.91% SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 324,158 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $455.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 25,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 267,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 202,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 120.47%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 49,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 545.42%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 348,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 79,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 830.94%. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in CubeSmart. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.01.