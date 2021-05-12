Logo
Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys Fiserv Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Nestle SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Madison, WI, based Investment company Madison Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nucor Corp, Aflac Inc, Clarivate PLC, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Nestle SA, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Madison Asset Management, Llc owns 300 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,275,963 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  2. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,675,662 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,394,149 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  4. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,642,656 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,258,155 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,244,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 636,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 492,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 388,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 165,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 515,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 917.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 648,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,816,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 564,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.94%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 279,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 304.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 960,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 175.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 376,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADISON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider