Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys Fiserv Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Nestle SA

- New Purchases: DNB, NUE, AFL, SCHR, EDV, RING, LMT, EWU, CNNE, TMUS, PACW, LUMN, VFH, ITUB, PICK, HYFM, NEWR, RYAAY, INFY, FCX, CSPR, SUM, SUPN, SIEN, RADI, IWR, VCLT, XOM,
- Added Positions: FISV, CLVT, SCHD, AMT, MBB, BKR, ADM, EEMA, MKL, SDY, VEU, TJX, CMCSA, VSS, IEF, PDBC, USB, RAMP, IWM, CSTL, HON, PRMW, V, BABA, VBTX, HUN, AMZN, IEMG, ETR, CCOI, AWI, GMF, AAPL, AZN, PAGS, GOLD, NSP, GMED, COST, TAL, ASML, CIEN, CS, FOE, HDB, EHC, HD, PUK, SAP, CCJ, TM, UPS, IEFA, WM, T, ECL, LLY, QQQ, EL, MO, RDS.B, VRTX, APAM, UNH, IBM, IRM, DIS, GRFS, QCOM, CYBR,
- Reduced Positions: CTSH, NSRGY, SCHP, NEE, VV, ADI, LOW, INFO, LIN, MC, EFAV, NVS, CAT, VHT, BRK.B, SPY, FNDX, IBB, ACN, RRC, GDX, GLD, JPM, MMM, PRAA, EEMV, MCHI, VGT, BAC, J, MSFT, MGNI, SHV, TLT, ABC, DEO, VZ, IVV, VCSH, D, MTG, AVNS, GKOS, BND, GXC, IJH, AMGN, BMY, BC, CSCO, CL, CR, ENTG, FAST, MCD, NTRS, SMG, TGT, TXN, WAL, CVLT, FNV, NXPI, RXN, PRAH, ACWX, EWL, APH, ADP, BBBY, BLK, BRO, CME, EMR, EXPD, IT, JNJ, KMT, LH, MFC, MAS, MRK, PTC, PAYX, PFE, PG, SCCO, SBUX, TSM, TEL, CDW, VNT, AGG, IJR, IXC, MDY, SCJ, VIG, LNT, AXS, SAM, BF.B, CP, KO, DUK, ENS, EPC, ERIC, HAIN, HCSG, HSY, HIBB, KNX, MDLZ, NATI, JWN, ORLY, OMI, RHI, SONY, SRCL, UNP, VAR, WMT, GMAB, ABBV, FLXN, VRNS, BOX, SHAK, WSC, SMPL, AA, PETQ, CVET, RVLV, IWF, PKW, QUAL, SHY,
- Sold Out: VUG, GM, VCIT, STLD, DISCK, NTRA, GD, RF, VIS, ITB, CTLT, VMC, CYTH, FLIR, CSII, RGLD, EWG, FND, DG, ABT,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,275,963 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,675,662 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,394,149 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,642,656 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,258,155 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,244,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 636,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 492,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 388,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 165,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 515,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 917.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 648,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,816,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 564,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.94%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 279,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 304.61%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 960,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 175.06%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 376,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.
