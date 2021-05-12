Logo
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Planning Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Voya Prime Rate Trust, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Asset Planning Services, Ltd. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Planning Services, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+planning+services%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Planning Services, Ltd.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,185 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,456 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 122,807 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 43,439 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,168 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 54,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 110,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $276.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Asset Planning Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.



