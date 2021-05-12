Asset Planning Services, Ltd. Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: PULS, PPR, MSFT, VAC, IJK,
- Added Positions: LH, VEA, VCSH, SLQD, IGSB, VMBS, IXUS, IEMG, ITOT, SCHM, IJR, HYS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, VUG, VO, SPSB, IJH, VB, AAPL, IVE, IEFA, MRK, VTV, MGC, DLS, VYM, SDY, VOE, MAR, SPY, VBR, VCIT, VNQ, IWM, IWF, VTI, IGIB, SCZ, VBK, MGK, GLD,
- Sold Out: EFAV,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,185 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,456 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.71%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 122,807 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 43,439 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,168 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 54,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 110,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $276.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Asset Planning Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.
