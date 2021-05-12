Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Marriott International Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: WCN, JNJ, WMT, INTC, ABNB, MRNA, GLW, FTNT,
- Added Positions: MAR, RARE, DDOG, BRO, BAM, SIVB, SGEN, TSLA, JLL, PCTY, HSKA, WSO, AXON, PEN, ALRM, HQY, FOXF, PTCT, HHC, EVBG, CDLX, JBT, GSHD, QTWO, GMED, SMAR, AAPL, IRTC, NMRK, TREX, MCK, EGOV, PRLB, SDGR, FTDR, STAG, UBER, EDIT, NKE, ZG, TWTR, BKNG, ILMN, TWLO, MTCH, ROKU, PTON, CMI, ALGN, CSGP, CTAS, CRWD, DXCM, SQ, F, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, PANW, AVGO, SHW, TDG,
- Reduced Positions: MA, MELI, RMD, LASR, DIS, LSTR, FB, MSFT, HD, TDOC, SPLK, GOOG, UNH, NVDA, ADBE, COST, FDX, BMY, BRK.B, ZM, AMGN, AMT, NOW, V, W, VMW, MMM, EBAY, WM, CHWY, UNP, CRM, GILD, BIIB, CVS, CCI, AFL, ADSK, PINS, DOCU, BDX, CDNS, ZTS, CME, CTSH, HCA, KMI, ECL, EA, MNST, ROP, XLNX, SNPS, VRTX,
- Sold Out: TEAM, MDT, CHD, MKC, U, OKTA, ANSS, CPRT,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,731 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,154 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 184,792 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,049 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 293,808 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 61,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 90,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1372.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 109,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 175.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.9 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $136.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 152,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 466.31%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $583.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.
