Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Marriott International Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Motley Fool Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, sells Atlassian Corporation PLC, Mastercard Inc, Medtronic PLC, MercadoLibre Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/motley+fool+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,731 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 24,154 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 184,792 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 383,049 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  5. Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 293,808 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 61,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 90,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 1372.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 109,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 175.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.9 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $136.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 152,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 466.31%. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $583.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.



