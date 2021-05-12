Logo
Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc owns 808 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mid+atlantic+financial+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,477 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 110,254 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 346,462 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 99,354 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 282,753 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 48,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc initiated holding in CNO Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $23.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1126.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 135,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 153,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 135,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $137.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 54,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.69%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 206,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $5.09.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MID ATLANTIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
