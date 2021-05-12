Goepper Burkhardt LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF

New Purchases: XOM, QQQ, INTC, EPD, SWK,

Investment company Goepper Burkhardt LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goepper Burkhardt LLC. As of 2021Q1, Goepper Burkhardt LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 194,534 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,246 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 130,692 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 175,099 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 37,477 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $217.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 10441.67%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.