JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Marke

Omaha, NE, based Investment company JRM Investment Counsel, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JRM Investment Counsel, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JRM Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jrm+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,187 shares, 23.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 117,721 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.94% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 728,757 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 181,207 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 174,779 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 181,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 190,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JRM Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.