Aigen Investment Management, Lp Buys Splunk Inc, Morgan Stanley, Dollar General Corp, Sells S&P Global Inc, Intel Corp, Baxter International Inc

Investment company Aigen Investment Management, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Morgan Stanley, Dollar General Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells S&P Global Inc, Intel Corp, Baxter International Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aigen Investment Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Aigen Investment Management, Lp owns 592 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 236,551 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 817.36% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 127,520 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 213,063 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.96% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 73,068 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1755.46% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 94,516 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 127,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 94,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 33,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 86,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 74,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 45,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 817.36%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 236,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 1755.46%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 73,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 93.96%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 213,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 170.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 160,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1881.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 109,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 1101.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,028,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

Aigen Investment Management, Lp sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.