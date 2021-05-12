Logo
Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Broadcom Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birinyi+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 429,737 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,820 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,842 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,646 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,790 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVR Inc (NVR)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4988.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $653.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 124.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 14,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $440.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $514.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.



