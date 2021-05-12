Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: IWM, PANW, MRNA, CSCO, NVR, INTC, RH,

IWM, PANW, MRNA, CSCO, NVR, INTC, RH, Added Positions: GS, AVGO, TTD, MU, DE, SPY, PYPL, CMG, TSLA, AMD, WMT, PLTR, CRM, DIS, DIA, CVX,

GS, AVGO, TTD, MU, DE, SPY, PYPL, CMG, TSLA, AMD, WMT, PLTR, CRM, DIS, DIA, CVX, Reduced Positions: LMT, AAPL, FB, MCD, PG, HD, BRK.B, PTON, GOOGL, BKNG, NFLX, AMZN, LRCX, NVDA, MSFT, GOOG, MA, COST, CVNA, CMI, V, SHOP, UNH, IBM, MO, VZ, PM, AB, AXP,

LMT, AAPL, FB, MCD, PG, HD, BRK.B, PTON, GOOGL, BKNG, NFLX, AMZN, LRCX, NVDA, MSFT, GOOG, MA, COST, CVNA, CMI, V, SHOP, UNH, IBM, MO, VZ, PM, AB, AXP, Sold Out: AZO, LOW, FDX, SPGI, ZM, DPZ, RTX, ADBE, UNP, PEP,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Broadcom Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, McDonald's Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 429,737 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,820 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,842 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,646 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,790 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $343.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3930 and $4776.41, with an estimated average price of $4491.1. The stock is now traded at around $4988.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $653.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 124.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 14,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $440.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $514.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 104.55%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.