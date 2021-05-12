Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells S&P Global Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. owns 240 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+hoffman+%26+company%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 121,235 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,611 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,758 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 193,057 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 72,793 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $440.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 408.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.