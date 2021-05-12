Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: GWX, ACWX, CMCSA, GOLD, RODM, AVGO, TWTR, TSM, MINT, LHX, RJF, SCHD, TEL, STX, ROP, MHK, LVS, JCI, FCX, CREE, BAM, ADSK, AMGN, D, BSV, IEFA, SAN,
- Added Positions: VIG, VOO, VEA, VBR, EEM, AMZN, EFA, VWO, VXUS, AAPL, VO, SHV, GPC, KO, GOOGL, GSK, TXN, VZ, GOOG, RTX, UNH, HD, WMB, VTI, EXC, FB, BRK.B, MDT, TSN, IVV, HMC, JNJ, UL, VEU, AFL, AXP, BAC, NVS, SNY, TOT, V, GBDC, AAXJ, VB, ABB, ABC, INGR, COST, FISV, GD, HIG, PNC, PPG, PPL, TRV, USB, WBA, WDC, MA, AGNC, TSLA, GSBD, MMM, ADBE, APD, ARCC, TFC, BCS, CNI, CSCO, CPRT, LLY, XOM, INTC, KR, LMT, LOW, MCK, MRK, NFG, NGG, NFLX, NKE, OGE, ORCL, SBUX, TGT, GL, UNP, WMT, DIS, WFC, ABBV, ESRT, DGS, ILF, SH, XLE, ABT, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BF.B, FIS, CTAS, CMI, DHR, DEO, GS, MDLZ, NOC, RDS.A, SYK, TJX, PYPL, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: SPGI, BRK.A, SCHW, BA, BMY, GLD, DISCK, RIO, PFE, AZN, QQQ, NOBL, COP, HSY, UPS, EOG, BHP, SO, IWD, RLGY, ZTS, BABA, IJH, EBAY, PJP, IVZ, SCHA, SCHE, SCHX, XEC, UBSI, TPL, DD, NVDA, MS, ENB, JPM, IBM, CVS, SLB, QCOM,
- Sold Out: GBIL, IGSB, CLX, PHM, MDY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 121,235 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 94,611 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,758 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 193,057 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.15%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 72,793 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $440.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 196,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 408.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.63%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Nicholas Hoffman & Company, LLC. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.
