Boston Research & Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells FireEye Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boston Research & Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells FireEye Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Manchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Research & Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells FireEye Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,377 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,673 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,050 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  4. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 154,795 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,709 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
New Purchase: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $464.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Boston Research & Management Inc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider