Boston Research & Management Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells FireEye Inc

Manchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Research & Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells FireEye Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,377 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,673 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,050 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 154,795 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,709 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $464.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 48,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.