BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of Am

New Purchases: USHY, FREL, GOVT, USIG, BSV, LDP, DVYE, BLV, JPST, FPX, SGEN, SNPR, NOV, STON, TCF, TNDM, VIV, WD5A, MAXN, CTRM, VGAC.U, VRT, NCLH, U, Z, XPEV, W, VNT, VIGI, VER, ETSY, ARKK, ABNB, AIV, AIRC, BILL, CSR, CLOV, DNMR, DNB, EQX, SCHN, FNB, FIVN, NVTA, INVH, LMND, RIDE, AMC, PXD, QS, RIO,

Investment company BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Arch Capital Group, Royal Bank of Canada, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Ambev SA, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 928 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 1,039,250 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,172,820 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 212,225 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 268,931 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 252,945 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 76,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 116.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 33722.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 41385.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 8958.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33983.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.