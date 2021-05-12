BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of Am

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of Am

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Arch Capital Group, Royal Bank of Canada, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Ambev SA, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC owns 928 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bergankdv+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 1,039,250 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,172,820 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 212,225 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 268,931 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 252,945 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 76,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 116.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 33722.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 41385.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 8958.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33983.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider