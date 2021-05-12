BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of Am

- New Purchases: USHY, FREL, GOVT, USIG, BSV, LDP, DVYE, BLV, JPST, FPX, SGEN, SNPR, NOV, STON, TCF, TNDM, VIV, WD5A, MAXN, CTRM, VGAC.U, VRT, NCLH, U, Z, XPEV, W, VNT, VIGI, VER, ETSY, ARKK, ABNB, AIV, AIRC, BILL, CSR, CLOV, DNMR, DNB, EQX, SCHN, FNB, FIVN, NVTA, INVH, LMND, RIDE, AMC, PXD, QS, RIO,
- Added Positions: SCHR, MBB, IGIB, AGG, SCHF, KO, ACGL, RY, UL, DG, MRK, VTV, VTI, VOO, HYLB, QUAL, MINT, PPT, ADP, IEFA, ESGE, T, DFS, LMBS, BAB, SPYX, AFL, DOV, XOM, HON, INTC, SHY, LMT, PPG, AOS, TRV, MDT, CB, AEP, DGP, FANG, FMB, GIS, PZA, EMB, SHM, SWK, UNH, VUG, WMT, AGNC, AEM, MO, AEE, AAL, AMH, BXMT, BDN, BTI, CDK, CAH, CCL, CARR, COP, COR, COST, CRWD, DAL, DVN, EBAY, ENB, EQR, EXAS, FRT, AG, FSM, FCX, GM, HFC, IFF, IRM, LHX, LEN, LUMN, MAG, MRNA, NIO, NRG, NRZ, JWN, OMCL, PYPL, PTON, PRFT, DOC, PCK, PMX, MUNI, SMMU, PINS, PII, SH, O, UTG, ROKU, HYMB, SRPT, SCHW, SCHB, SILV, SPG, SNAP, SNOW, STAG, STOR, TRP, TTD, VRTX, WPC, XYL, ZM, RCL,
- Reduced Positions: EEMV, HYG, SCHA, VGT, BAC, SLYV, ABEV, WFC, SCHZ, COF, EVV, COO, IJR, REM, SCHM, TGT, ADBE, MSFT, BOND, SCHV, VIG, BIV, BLK, CMI, EMR, ISRG, LOW, SPYD, SCHX, AAPL, AVGO, CVS, CYRX, DIS, FDX, FTSM, IJH, PFF, JPM, JNJ, SCHG, TXN, BLD, WSM, SDOG, GOOG, AMAT, BRK.B, BA, CSX, CE, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, DHI, D, DUK, EQIX, FNV, IDXX, BSCL, IDV, MCD, MGRC, NKE, NVDA, ORLY, PNC, PPL, PEP, PFE, PFG, GLD, FLRN, SNA, SQ, MMM, VWO, VNQ, VTRS, WPM, ETN, LYB, AOD, ATVI, AMD, ALXN, BABA, ALL, GOOGL, AMED, AXP, AFG, AWK, AMP, AMGN, APH, ANTM, TLRY, TLRY, ATR, ADM, ADSK, AZO, BP, BIDU, BIIB, BLUE, BMY, CMS, CAT, CNC, CERN, CMG, C, CTXS, COUP, CCK, DECK, DLR, DLTR, EMN, EW, EXC, EXPE, FMC, FB, F, BEN, GE, GNTX, GPN, GWRE, HAL, HAS, HD, ITT, ITW, INTU, RSP, IAU, IVV, IEF, EFA, IWM, IEI, IHF, IEMG, KSU, KMI, KL, LH, LADR, LBRDK, LULU, MGM, MPC, MLM, MA, MTCH, MCHP, MU, MDLZ, MS, MSI, NFLX, NEE, NSC, NOC, NVS, PKG, RTX, REGN, ROST, SBAC, SLG, CRM, HSIC, SCHE, FNDF, SCHD, SCHH, SA, SBUX, SNPS, TJX, TDOC, TMO, TSCO, TFC, VLO, BND, VNQI, VEU, VCIT, V, VMW, WAB, WM, WU, ZBH, DOX, ACN, MRVL, ALC, CHKP, QGEN,
- Sold Out: EXG, NFJ, SUSA, CIEN, PLUG, SAND, SGT, IBB, ROM, SCHP, KNX, ADT, 3V8, ZS, ELAN, FSKR, JAMF, JAMF, VMBS, AIV, AIV, RETA, BOTZ, BSCM, EBND, FNDA, FNDE, FNDX, SCHC, SPIB, COG, TSPA, CRVL, GPK, KSS, MRCY, TIF, TUP, RNP, CXO, WXC1, NK, CLDT, WPX, HASI, NWSA, KODK, 50AA, PE, VEC, AVNS,
For the details of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bergankdv+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 1,039,250 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,172,820 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 212,225 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 268,931 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.82%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 252,945 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 76,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun (LDP)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Preferred & Income Fun. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 116.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 77,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 33722.22%. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 41385.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 8958.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 175.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 33983.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $48.87 and $57.24, with an estimated average price of $53.85.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs