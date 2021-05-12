Logo
Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Islay Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islay Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Islay Capital Management, Llc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islay+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,412 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 201,551 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27661.85%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 67,350 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 75,868 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5945.26%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 18,369 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.16%
New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27661.85%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 201,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5945.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 75,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1025.53%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 19,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 696.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 90,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 209.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Sold Out: Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18.

Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
