Islay Capital Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: USB, WHR, SNBR, BC, AMAT, PII, GM, TPX, WGO, NXST, TGNA, CBRL, REZI, FOXA, MO, BCC, OMC, LH, JW.A, CMC, MAT, EAF, ATH, GSKY, ABG, COKE, STC, MED, HZO, OMI, DGX, CPB, CAG, HOLX, HLF, QDEL, RIO, SPDW, SPLG, SPAB, KRE, ABNB, AEP, VGAC, XLC, SPEM, SPYG, SPMD, SNOW, AAL, KKR, VALE, FSR, HEXO, CNK, UTG, TTWO, OXY, VCIT, XLB, CVX, XLK,

USB, WHR, SNBR, BC, AMAT, PII, GM, TPX, WGO, NXST, TGNA, CBRL, REZI, FOXA, MO, BCC, OMC, LH, JW.A, CMC, MAT, EAF, ATH, GSKY, ABG, COKE, STC, MED, HZO, OMI, DGX, CPB, CAG, HOLX, HLF, QDEL, RIO, SPDW, SPLG, SPAB, KRE, ABNB, AEP, VGAC, XLC, SPEM, SPYG, SPMD, SNOW, AAL, KKR, VALE, FSR, HEXO, CNK, UTG, TTWO, OXY, VCIT, XLB, CVX, XLK, Added Positions: SPSM, IEFA, IJR, EMB, SCHO, JPM, LMT, XOM, CORP, ABC, CRM, AES, PHB, TSCO, LHX, AMLP, IVOL, BXMX, CWH, HUM, HCA, GOOGL, SCHE, DEM, EMR, COP, QCOM, UNH, TXN, VZ, PRU, CMCSA, SBR, PSLV, PHYS, APA, BIIB, WU, VCSH, IRBT, MAS, BBY, SJM, TDOC, MOH, GIS, BRBR, DISH, SFM, PM, OEF, SCHP, VGT, LQD, IVE, EEM, BJ, ET, JNJ,

SPSM, IEFA, IJR, EMB, SCHO, JPM, LMT, XOM, CORP, ABC, CRM, AES, PHB, TSCO, LHX, AMLP, IVOL, BXMX, CWH, HUM, HCA, GOOGL, SCHE, DEM, EMR, COP, QCOM, UNH, TXN, VZ, PRU, CMCSA, SBR, PSLV, PHYS, APA, BIIB, WU, VCSH, IRBT, MAS, BBY, SJM, TDOC, MOH, GIS, BRBR, DISH, SFM, PM, OEF, SCHP, VGT, LQD, IVE, EEM, BJ, ET, JNJ, Reduced Positions: RYT, IEMG, AAPL, SPTL, ONEQ, BA, KR, ACI, CI, T, TLT, SYY, PPL, PSX, CAH, IVV, BSX, HTLF, WFC, HD, SO, BNDX, OSK, SCHD, MPC, DIS, WHD, DVY, BG, FTNT, HTH, DE, TGT, USIG, AZO, PEP, CVS, V, RTX, MSFT, CSCO, GDX, BRK.B, AMZN, ENB, ANTM, HEP, WMT, MDT, SCHF, IBM, DVYE, PFF, RNP, LTHM, TAP, SCHG, SH, CBOE, MMP, QRTEA, URI, ARW, ACN, HYG, ARKK, DKNG, CRWD, AVTR, TWTR, VTRS, PFE, LUV, TYL, JPC,

RYT, IEMG, AAPL, SPTL, ONEQ, BA, KR, ACI, CI, T, TLT, SYY, PPL, PSX, CAH, IVV, BSX, HTLF, WFC, HD, SO, BNDX, OSK, SCHD, MPC, DIS, WHD, DVY, BG, FTNT, HTH, DE, TGT, USIG, AZO, PEP, CVS, V, RTX, MSFT, CSCO, GDX, BRK.B, AMZN, ENB, ANTM, HEP, WMT, MDT, SCHF, IBM, DVYE, PFF, RNP, LTHM, TAP, SCHG, SH, CBOE, MMP, QRTEA, URI, ARW, ACN, HYG, ARKK, DKNG, CRWD, AVTR, TWTR, VTRS, PFE, LUV, TYL, JPC, Sold Out: MCK, MUSA, BLDR, TNET, MTZ, JCOM, GPI, DISCA, NVST, FISV, NSP, SMG, FIZZ, NSIT, HPQ, FIX, VIAC, CCS, TSN, CACI, LOW, LAD, HRC, CNC, PINC, DKS, ABM, EBAY, K, SUN, SCPL, BAC, CNXC, SNX, AHT, AVGO, MRK, NAD, MSGN, PAGP, PCY, NVS, EDIT, SCHC, RSP, NOK, KHC, ARA, ALC, AMD, MTOR, PLTR, DLTR, NET, IIVI, PRIM, DELL, MRNA, INTC, PPC, VMI,

Investment company Islay Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islay Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Islay Capital Management, Llc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ISLAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islay+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 144,412 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 201,551 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27661.85% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 67,350 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 75,868 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5945.26% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 18,369 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.16%

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27661.85%. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 201,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5945.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 75,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1025.53%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 19,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 696.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 90,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 209.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Islay Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $124.44 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $152.58.