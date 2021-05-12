Logo
Maryland Capital Management Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Wingstop Inc, Target Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Maryland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Wingstop Inc, Target Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Maryland Capital Management owns 237 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 675,001 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,836 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,928 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 240,944 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 156,585 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 303,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 72,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 6341.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $137.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 124,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 131,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 214.89%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $250.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.

Sold Out: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $103.74 and $116.07, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maryland Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Maryland Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maryland Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maryland Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maryland Capital Management keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider