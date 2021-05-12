Maryland Capital Management Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Wingstop Inc, Target Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: EW, TGT, QQQ, GLW, IXC, MGK, FBT, RTX, IEMG, BDX, HSKA, PFF, SCHF, VCIT, HYG, VTEB, EAR, SDGR, SPT, LITE, NVTA, MBUU, PCRX, FN, CDNA, SMTC, SGMO, GS, NXPI, VICR, SYY, SWK, INSG, MU, ACLS, POAI,
- Added Positions: WING, VRSK, AMZN, NOW, MNST, PG, ADBE, CVS, DLR, IWF, HD, UNH, BLK, ISRG, FB, IQV, TXN, CCI, ORLY, CRM, JNJ, PAYC, GOOGL, FISV, TROW, SO, TREX, MA, AVGO, CVX, JPM, CMCSA, PEP, DUK, VZ, MMM, ABBV, LQD, VEA, EMR, HUBS, MCD, MRK, SCHX, CSCO, CL, VB, MKC, IJH, WMT, CSX, AXON, NEE, IXN, AYX, GLOB, CHGG, FOXF, EMB, IXG, VTI, CYBR, AGG, VOT, QLYS, TSLA, HEI.A, KTOS, ECL, UPS, LLY, MXI, SBUX, STAA, VCR, VBK, PEGA, PAYX, MINT, TSM, IJR, BSV, BABA, DG, TJX, SYK, QCOM, NFLX, ITW, HON, COST, AMT, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, PYPL, INTC, D, TTD, VV, VWO, SMMF, GOOG, XOM, IVV, T, PFE, VNQ, SPY, KMB, MUB, IBB, KO, EVBG, BMY, BAC, YUM, SPG, MDY, EFA, KMI, PNC, SPIB, BRK.B, MAR, LOW, ADI, AJG, VIG, VOO, DHR, OFC, CI, COP, XLY, XLI, XBI, VYM, DVY, XLP, GLD, VUG, IJT, IWM, XLV, VOE, VGT, IDXX, AXP, AVY, BIDU, BA, CAT, CERN, CINF, CLX, ED, ETN, FAST, IBM, RH, NVDA, NSC, ORCL, PHM, ROP, TMO, USB, UNP, WFC, BX, MKC.V, PM,
- Sold Out: VPL, EXI, MBB, EPD, UTG, LDOS, JBGS, BND, IGSB, FNDX, GE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 675,001 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 22,836 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,928 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 240,944 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 156,585 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 303,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 30,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 72,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 6341.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $137.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 124,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 131,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 214.89%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $250.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.Sold Out: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $103.74 and $116.07, with an estimated average price of $110.39.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9.
