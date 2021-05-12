Logo
Axonics® Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX) (Axonics), a global medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to Axonics, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $175 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock from Axonics on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Axonics anticipates using net proceeds from the offering to repay all or a portion of its outstanding indebtedness of $75 million, to support the commercialization of its products throughout the United States and internationally, to conduct related research and development activities and to fund the technological enhancement of its products, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.



BofA Securities, Piper Sandler and SVB Leerink are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Company and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.



The shares described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, which was filed by Axonics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 7, 2020 and became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SECs website located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and, when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402; or by telephone at (800) 747- 3924 or by email at [email protected]; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at [email protected]. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Axonics, Inc.



Based in Irvine, Calif., Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction.



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements Axonics makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), which are usually identified by the use of words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, may, plans, projects, seeks, should, will, and variations of such words or similar expressions. Axonics intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including references to Axonics expectations regarding the completion of its public offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, reflect its current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to Axonics and on assumptions it has made. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed public offering and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the SEC, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006294/en/

