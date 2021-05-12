Dada Group Became Tyson Foods' First Strategic Partner of On-Demand Retail Platform in China

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Tyson Foods, a world-leading meat brand and a Fortune 500 company, are pleased to announce that they have established the strategic partnership, leading the trend of fresh meat category in the field of on-demand retail in China. Jun Xue, Sales General Manager of Tyson China, and Wenqi Yang, Head of Brand Business at JDDJ, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of Tyson Foods entering into Chinese market, Tyson has become one of the largest fresh meat brands in China's on-demand retail market and a leader on O2O platforms in the fresh food category. Tyson has established the industrial chain of high-quality protein products in East, South, Central and Northeast China, becoming the top fresh meat brand with the most extensive market coverage.

The fresh food is one of the key categories of JDDJ's development strategy in 2021. Through this win-win cooperation, Tyson has become an important national strategic partner of JDDJ in the field of on-demand retail of fresh food. At the same time, the omni-channel digital solutions independently developed by JDDJ can help Tyson promote digital transformation in terms of market trend analysis, product traceability system and targeted satisfaction of consumer needs. With efficient and high-quality omni-channel marketing events, Tyson China will realize rapid growth in the O2O channel.

Jun Xue, Sales General Manager of Tyson China, said at the signing ceremony, "Tyson has consistently provided secured and superior fresh meat products for Chinese consumers. 'Healthy China' strategy is one of the key parts of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). This dovetails with Tyson's commitment to improve the nutritional diet of Chinese consumers. JDDJ is Tyson Foods' first strategic partner of the national on-demand retail platform. We believe that this strategic cooperation can facilitate the digital upgrade of on-demand retail, and spur the domestic consumption."

Wenqi Yang, Head of Brand Business at JDDJ, said, "Tyson Foods has the distinct advantages in products and supply chain. The strategic cooperation will bring diversity to JDDJ's ecosystem with high-quality resources. As a leading local on-demand retail platform in China, JDDJ will leverage its resources and service experience to work together with Tyson Foods. Together, we will create a data-driven business model for on-demand retail to help Tyson China achieve high growth by launching omni-channel marketing and promoting targeted user operations."

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Tyson China

Tyson Foods is a modern, multi-national, protein-focused food company producing approximately 20% of the beef, pork and chicken in the United States in addition to a portfolio of foods under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, Wright, Aidell's and State Fair brands.

Tyson Foods is also the leading protein provider to many national restaurant chains, including quick service, casual, mid-scale, and fine dining restaurants. We make great food for a variety of foodservice customers, including schools, military bases, hospitals, nursing homes and international customers as well. We are also the only company that sells chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods products through all major retail distribution channels, including club stores, grocery stores, and discount stores.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-became-tyson-foods-first-strategic-partner-of-on-demand-retail-platform-in-china-301289345.html

SOURCE Dada Group