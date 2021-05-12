Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC Buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Kronos Bio Inc

New Purchases: PRAX, KNTE, KRON,

Investment company Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Kronos Bio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) - 2,939,329 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE) - 2,747,433 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 2,765,314 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,798,163 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 2,960,046 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio.

Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.34 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.33%. The holding were 2,939,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.63%. The holding were 2,747,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vida Ventures Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.45%. The holding were 2,765,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.