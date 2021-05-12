Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp, XPO Logistics Inc

New Purchases: IEMG, APTV, LIN, PINS, STNE, ORCL, EEMA, NIO, SRE, LUV, SBSW, PYPL, ARKG, CRM, FB, REGN, SWKS, BRK.B, XOM, MRNA, XPEV, ILMN,

Investment company Oak Grove Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells iShares Silver Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Grove Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oak Grove Capital LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,581 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.42% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 365,438 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.61% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 107,710 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 399,450 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 82,125 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57%

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 365,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 38,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 1348.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 75,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 916.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 25,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $167.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 82,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 128,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $9.1.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 70.14%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 57,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 52.48%. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430258.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Twitter Inc by 28.22%. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.63%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.