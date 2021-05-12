Logo
Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, II-VI Inc, Sells iShares Silver Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp, XPO Logistics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Grove Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells iShares Silver Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Grove Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oak Grove Capital LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Grove Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+grove+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Grove Capital LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,581 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.42%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 365,438 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.61%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 107,710 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 399,450 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67%
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 82,125 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 29,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $76.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 365,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 38,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 1348.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 75,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 916.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 25,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $167.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 82,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 128,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.

Sold Out: NeuBase Therapeutics Inc (NBSE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC sold out a holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $9.1.

Reduced: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 70.14%. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.99%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 57,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 52.48%. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $182.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430258.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Twitter Inc by 28.22%. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.63%. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Oak Grove Capital LLC still held 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.



insider

insider