Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC Buys Equinix Inc, Mastercard Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, McCormick Inc, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, Mastercard Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Icon PLC, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, McCormick Inc, WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund, SVB Financial Group, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,344 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 422,361 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,079 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,894 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 125,948 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $448.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 22,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $225.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 53,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.9 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $136.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 80.45%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 63,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 164,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 339,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motley Fool Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.