Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 579,469 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 1,015,668 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 182,778 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Korn Ferry (KFY) - 195,432 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34% Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 454,692 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.82%

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 579,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 182,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 252,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 254,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 151,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 597,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 389.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 346,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 236,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 576.13%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 108.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 537,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 837.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 102,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 453.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 254,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61.