Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Axcelis Technologies Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC
  1. Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 579,469 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 1,015,668 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30%
  3. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 182,778 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Korn Ferry (KFY) - 195,432 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
  5. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 454,692 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.82%
New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 579,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 182,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 252,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 254,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 151,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 597,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 389.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 346,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 236,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 576.13%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 108.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 537,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 837.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 102,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 453.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 254,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider