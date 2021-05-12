Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Green Plains Inc, Popular Inc, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, Life Storage Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

- New Purchases: GPRE, BPOP, SIX, ACLS, LOB, DBI, SKX, RHP, FRME, REGI, SUM, AAN, EFSC, EBC, GTES, PRIM, KTB, VSH, PACW, SNX, PFC, ADUS, BRX, UCTT, KIM, RBNC, FORM, GBCI, HSC, JW.A, SM, ASO, VIAO, OFG, USCR, CLAR, TBK, GNTY, PUMP, SVBI, EVRI, CUTR, COHU, AP, MEDP, PBCT,
- Added Positions: MX, SHYF, HSKA, MAT, AAWW, TITN, MCRI, PERI, WIRE, VFF, VNTR, AQUA, EVR, TSEM, PZN, KFY, INN, AOUT, CAI, ESTE, CATC, HCI, LKFN, TGLS, FNWB, CTS, CIO, CFX, ACRE, BOOT, REX, MCFT, STRL, SYBT, ALTG, ISEE, ADNT, LOVE, CHCT, ERII, ICLR, AVRO,
- Reduced Positions: BALY, CSTL, COWN, ORBC, ICHR, THG, CHX, BCO, BYD, TPB, HI, R, IBOC, ENVA, CLF, NXRT, CPS, QCRH, NVST, MVBF, DCO, CNOB, OZK, BSIG, UPLD, ZUMZ, FBMS, IART, PCYO, QTRX, HCAT, CNTY, TOWN, BOOM, SHO, IMGN, SIC, NREF, BBSI, BY, DX, NPO, CIVB, SPNE, NDLS, KFRC, NBN, ORN, RADA, SRI, IESC, AMNB, UVSP, IVC, SFST, COLL, FLXN, KIDS, TGH, USLM,
- Sold Out: AZD, LSI, PNFP, ATI, ZION, SBNY, MC, APG, MANT, MIME, FRTA, BAND, LRN, ADC, ATSG, AMRC, VSTO, EBSB, XHR, HWC, TA, SBGI, ROCK, PATK, PB, THO, GPK, CVLG, FIBK, WNS, ACI, GBX, DOC, AVAV, GVA, BCEI, BCEI, MTDR, ABCB, NOMD, HONE, CBTX, FFWM, ESXB, UFPT, GRBK, ARCH, IIIV, GMRE, CULP, ELF, WIFI, PSTL, FBNC, AMSWA, UTI, XPO, USX, IVZ, CMA, DAR, MKSI,
For the details of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 579,469 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Village Farms International Inc (VFF) - 1,015,668 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30%
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 182,778 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Korn Ferry (KFY) - 195,432 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) - 454,692 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.82%
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 579,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 182,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 252,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 254,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 151,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 597,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 389.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 346,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 236,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 576.13%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $190.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 108.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 537,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 837.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 102,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 453.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 254,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (AZD)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.Sold Out: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Life Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.Sold Out: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.54.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.Sold Out: Moelis & Co (MC)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Moelis & Co. The sale prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61.
