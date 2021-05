FTB Advisors, Inc. Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Novartis AG, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Memphis, TN, based Investment company FTB Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Novartis AG, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Morgan Stanley, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FTB Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, FTB Advisors, Inc. owns 1933 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FTB Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ftb+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 164,114 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 119,683 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.58% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 159,488 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 310,142 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 140,109 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.39%

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $430258.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 967.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 176,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.94%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 244,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 449.61%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 527.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 220,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4446.86%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $85.26.

FTB Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.