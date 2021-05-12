The stock of Logitech International SA (NAS:LOGI, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $105.7 per share and the market cap of $17.8 billion, Logitech International SA stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Logitech International SA is shown in the chart below.

Because Logitech International SA is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 25.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.90% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Logitech International SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Logitech International SA at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Logitech International SA is fair. This is the debt and cash of Logitech International SA over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Logitech International SA has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.3 billion and earnings of $5.51 a share. Its operating margin is 21.85%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Logitech International SA is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Logitech International SA over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Logitech International SA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 93% of the companies in Hardware industry. Logitech International SA's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 61.8%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Logitech International SA's return on invested capital is 84.65, and its cost of capital is 3.45. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Logitech International SA is shown below:

In short, the stock of Logitech International SA (NAS:LOGI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 95% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Logitech International SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

