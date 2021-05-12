Logo
NFC Investments, LLC Buys Brigham Minerals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company NFC Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brigham Minerals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Home BancShares Inc, NMI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NFC Investments, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NFC Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nfc+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NFC Investments, LLC
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 635,335 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  2. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,579,282 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 578,668 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  4. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 97,572 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 287,397 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.07%
New Purchase: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 416,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 46.92%. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.67%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 573,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 37.07%. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 287,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 60.04%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 15,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Home BancShares Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 35.86%. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 29,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.



