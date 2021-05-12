NFC Investments, LLC Buys Brigham Minerals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: MNRL, IFF, FB, PENN, AMZN, PYPL, SBUX, JPM, PNFP,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company NFC Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Brigham Minerals Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Facebook Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Danimer Scientific Inc, Triumph Bancorp Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Home BancShares Inc, NMI Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NFC Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NFC Investments, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 635,335 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) - 2,579,282 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 578,668 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 97,572 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 287,397 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.07%

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 416,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $306.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 46.92%. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.67%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 573,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 37.07%. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 287,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 60.04%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 15,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Home BancShares Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $24.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NFC Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in NMI Holdings Inc by 35.86%. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. NFC Investments, LLC still held 29,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.