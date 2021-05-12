Logo
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/usadvisors+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 230,922 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 210,461 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.63%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,155 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 46,721 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.87%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 77,636 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 41,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 88,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 66,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 11,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 423.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 171,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 202.87%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 46,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 210,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 362.89%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 37,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 185,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 372.75%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 13,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.83%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.64%. USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC still held 8,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.



