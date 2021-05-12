USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

New Purchases: VXF, FEX, MINT, IWM, TIP, MUB, SPMD, SPHY, SRLN, VLUE, GOOG, MTCH, SPSB, CLF, SCZ, VCSH, IXUS, COST, STIP,

Investment company USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 230,922 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 210,461 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.63% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,155 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.03% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 46,721 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.87% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 77,636 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 41,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 88,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 66,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 11,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 423.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 171,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 202.87%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 46,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 84.63%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 210,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 362.89%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 37,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 185,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 372.75%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 13,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.83%. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.64%. USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC still held 8,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.