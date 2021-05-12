Logo
Fresenius Medical Care's International Campaign Recognizes Nurses at the Center of Healthcare

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fresenius Medical Care, the worlds leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced an international campaign that recognizes and supports the organizations nurses and clinical teams throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. As one of the largest employers of nurses across a vast network of dialysis clinics, the Care goes both ways campaign launched on International Nurses Day, providing a platform to connect, support and celebrate health workers and the extraordinary care they provide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006311/en/

On International Nurses Day 2021, Fresenius Medical Care launches the Care goes both ways campaign, to recognize and support the organizations nurses and clinical teams throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Graphic: Business Wire)

On International Nurses Day 2021, Fresenius Medical Care launches the Care goes both ways campaign, to recognize and support the organizations nurses and clinical teams throughout Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Now, more than ever, we are critically aware of the limitless care provided by our clinical teams, said Harry de Wit, CEO & President of Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific. Their care sustains lives in our clinics and then continues beyond our doors, where nurses frequently support the health and wellbeing of patients and their loved ones, their colleagues, our organization, and the wider community. And we see that this care is reciprocated: patients feel a strong sense of connection to their nurses, colleagues stand together, and whole communities applaud the work of nurses.



This powerful circle of care spurred Fresenius Medical Care to find new ways to recognize and support nurses and clinical teams, both professionally and personally, resulting in the Care goes both ways theme. The fully integrated campaign includes interactive digital elements designed to engage clinical staff, patients, carers, and even office staff demonstrating the multidirectional nature of care. Amongst others, staff and patients are being encouraged to share stories and photos that reflect how the care provided by nurses has inspired them and how this has made a difference in their lives. These inspiring stories and photos will all contribute to an immense digital social photo mosaic, demonstrating to nurses that their work on the frontline, protecting the wellbeing of patients, is recognized and appreciated by all.



Reciprocal care can support and inspire both patients and nurses immensely. In Australia, nurse Ron has cared for Bill, a dialysis patient, almost every other day over the past year. When invited to share his feelings in a video, Bill surprised Ron by reading a letter he wrote to express his appreciation for the care he receives. Ron was deeply moved to hear from his patient just how much it means to receive this care, and Ron is now even more driven to excel in his special line of work. %5Blink+to+video+here%5D



Stories like these reinforce why it has been so important for the organization to create a platform where this profound level of care is celebrated.



The Care goes both ways campaign also echoes the 2021 International Nurses Day theme: A Vision of Future Healthcare. The global COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the vital contribution that nurses make to the health of us all, and this has encouraged health systems around the world to explore new models of care with nurses at its center, said Dr. Katarzyna Mazur-Hofs, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care Europe, Middle East and Africa. In much the same way, we have been exploring new ways to strengthen the support we provide for nurses and clinical teams, who are at the heart of the care our organization provides.



The company has created new educational opportunities that help nurses to build skills, develop as leaders and advance their careers, while confidential counselling and support services in individual countries will provide practical and emotional support. A pivotal element of the campaign includes new digital tools that engage and empower nurses, supporting their wellbeing and career development within the organization.



Harry de Wit highlighted the importance of todays announcement: On International Nurses Day and every day, we are delighted that we have these new ways to champion our nurses and to help them thrive in an era that both challenges and brings out the best in everyone who has the privilege of delivering health care.



ABOUT FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,110 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 344,476 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).



For more information visit the Companys website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.



DISCLAIMER



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

