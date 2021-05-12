Grasim Industries Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 1450.15 per share and the market cap of 950.6 billion, Grasim Industries stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Grasim Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because Grasim Industries is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 15.3% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Grasim Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.38, which is in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. The overall financial strength of Grasim Industries is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Grasim Industries is poor. This is the debt and cash of Grasim Industries over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Grasim Industries has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of 739.9 billion and earnings of 62.15 a share. Its operating margin of 39.80% better than 96% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Grasim Industries's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Grasim Industries over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Grasim Industries is 15.3%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Building Materials industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 2.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Grasim Industries's ROIC is 12.41 while its WACC came in at 7.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Grasim Industries is shown below:

In short, the stock of Grasim Industries (NSE:GRASIM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. To learn more about Grasim Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

