Warren Buffett: Investing Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

A simple buy-and-hold strategy can produce high returns

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 letter to shareholders reminded investors of the importance of having a long-term approach. In typical Buffett style, he used a simple analogy that highlights the value of thinking beyond the short run. He said:

"Ownership of stocks is very much a 'positive-sum' game. Indeed, a patient and level-headed monkey, who constructs a portfolio by throwing 50 darts at a board listing all of the S&P 500, will over time enjoy dividends and capital gains, just as long as it never gets tempted to make changes in its original selections."

In my view, this point is particularly relevant in the current bull market. Many investors are sitting on large profits that they have gained in a relatively short space of time following the stock market's recent rise. They may now consider switching from one investment to the next in quick succession to avoid potential opportunity costs from holding one stock over another. They may also believe it is possible to generate quick returns from equities on an ongoing basis.

However, according to Buffett, short-term investing is unlikely to enhance their returns. Instead, a strategy of buying and holding companies for the long run could be more efficient and more profitable. After all, the S&P 500 has delivered an annualized total return of over 10% in the past 100 years. Investors who try to buy and sell frequently may find that they miss out on the stock market's gains through ultimately owning shares that fail to keep pace with the wider market's growth rate.

Implementing a buy-and-hold strategy

Buffett went on to discuss the key components of a buy-and-hold strategy in the 2021 shareholder letter. He said:

"Productive assets such as farms, real estate and, yes, business ownership produce wealth lots of it. Most owners of such properties will be rewarded. All that's required is the passage of time, an inner calm, ample diversification and a minimization of transactions and fees."

In my opinion, a strategy that aims to buy and sell shares in quick succession is likely to be more costly than a buy-and-hold strategy. For example, commission costs, taxes and bid/offer spreads can add up over time and may be harmful to net returns.

In addition, the stock market's recent surge and significant investor optimism about the future may tempt some investors to run a concentrated portfolio of stocks. They may underestimate the risks that remain in place and the potential for share prices to fall heavily in a short space of time. As such, ensuring a portfolio is diversified among different businesses and sectors may help to protect against risks.

Buffett also refers to the importance of an 'inner calm' when it comes to implementing a buy-and-hold strategy over the long run. In my view, this point is often overlooked by investors. It essentially means an avoidance of excitement in a bull market when profits are high and dodging the instinctive fear that is often felt by investors in a bear market.

Maintaining a level-headed approach could lead to a more efficient allocation of capital in the long run. It may help an investor to take advantage of the stock market's growth potential and to implement a simple buy-and-hold strategy such as that endorsed by

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

