Cim, Llc Buys The Toro Co, SVB Financial Group, InMode, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: GNRC, TPL, PGNY, HZNP, TROW, TSLA, IBM, MHO, COF, WHD, ITOT, COCP, URG,

GNRC, TPL, PGNY, HZNP, TROW, TSLA, IBM, MHO, COF, WHD, ITOT, COCP, URG, Added Positions: TTC, SIVB, INMD, ISTB, DHI, XLF, SHW, MBB, TIP, BKLN, PGF, CHD, ELS, ACN, AME, UNP, UNH, KL, GMAB, ICLR, ESNT, LITE, ABT, HYG, MINT, VSS, AOS, SKX, TTWO, BRO, QDEL, NVR, MCD, NEE, HD, JNJ, CRMT, CPK, ALG, EXPO, AAON, EMB, NSIT, GSHD, TTD, MMS, IRMD, ANET, PCTY, MBUU, HASI, MGRC, ZYXI, WDFC, AFL,

TTC, SIVB, INMD, ISTB, DHI, XLF, SHW, MBB, TIP, BKLN, PGF, CHD, ELS, ACN, AME, UNP, UNH, KL, GMAB, ICLR, ESNT, LITE, ABT, HYG, MINT, VSS, AOS, SKX, TTWO, BRO, QDEL, NVR, MCD, NEE, HD, JNJ, CRMT, CPK, ALG, EXPO, AAON, EMB, NSIT, GSHD, TTD, MMS, IRMD, ANET, PCTY, MBUU, HASI, MGRC, ZYXI, WDFC, AFL, Reduced Positions: CERN, TSCO, CMG, DIS, PYPL, GOOGL, EW, MKC, AAPL, FB, AMZN, NKE, MNST, GOOG, ISRG, BKNG, IYF, NVO, EPAM, MA, MSFT, ALGN, NOW, NVDA, LOGI, ATVI, INTU, MEDP, CTAS, ACWX, IJS, PAYC, SWKS, IUSG, VEEV, FIVE, IUSV, IVV, V, OFLX, TREX, SAIA, CPRT, IWR, BIL, PGX, SEDG, FRPT, GLOB, LGIH, FORM, JPM, FTNT, XPEL, THO,

CERN, TSCO, CMG, DIS, PYPL, GOOGL, EW, MKC, AAPL, FB, AMZN, NKE, MNST, GOOG, ISRG, BKNG, IYF, NVO, EPAM, MA, MSFT, ALGN, NOW, NVDA, LOGI, ATVI, INTU, MEDP, CTAS, ACWX, IJS, PAYC, SWKS, IUSG, VEEV, FIVE, IUSV, IVV, V, OFLX, TREX, SAIA, CPRT, IWR, BIL, PGX, SEDG, FRPT, GLOB, LGIH, FORM, JPM, FTNT, XPEL, THO, Sold Out: CTSH, LULU, EDU, ADBE, ROST, CRM, WMT, DG, AMED, MELI, QLYS, CYBR, PLMR, NTES, MARA, NVEE,

Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys The Toro Co, SVB Financial Group, InMode, Generac Holdings Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cim, Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 117,241 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,969 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 186,293 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,786 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 14,093 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $293.5. The stock is now traded at around $304.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $727 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1109.85. The stock is now traded at around $1727.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $184.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 659.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 91,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $489.92. The stock is now traded at around $583.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 585.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 201.70%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $329.07.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75.

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 34.65%. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Cim, Llc still held 113,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Cim, Llc still held 12,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Saia Inc by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cim, Llc still held 1,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.