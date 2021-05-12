Logo
Cim, Llc Buys The Toro Co, SVB Financial Group, InMode, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albany, NY, based Investment company Cim, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Toro Co, SVB Financial Group, InMode, Generac Holdings Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Cerner Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cim, Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIM, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cim%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIM, LLC
  1. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 117,241 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,969 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 186,293 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,786 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  5. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 14,093 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $293.5. The stock is now traded at around $304.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $727 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1109.85. The stock is now traded at around $1727.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $184.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cim, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.57. The stock is now traded at around $617.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toro Co (TTC)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in The Toro Co by 659.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.87. The stock is now traded at around $113.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 91,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $489.92. The stock is now traded at around $583.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 33,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 585.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 201.70%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.45. The stock is now traded at around $285.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Cim, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $329.07.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cim, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75.

Reduced: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Cerner Corp by 34.65%. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Cim, Llc still held 113,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 41.18%. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $89.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Cim, Llc still held 12,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Cim, Llc reduced to a holding in Saia Inc by 20.14%. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cim, Llc still held 1,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.



