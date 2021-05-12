Logo
Bollard Group LLC Buys Lemonade Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Blueprint Medicines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Bollard Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lemonade Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Chevron Corp, Holly Energy Partners LP, sells DraftKings Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Magenta Therapeutics Inc, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bollard Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bollard Group LLC owns 433 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bollard Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bollard+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bollard Group LLC
  1. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 31,375,091 shares, 42.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,667 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 331,595 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 295,335 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  5. Gartner Inc (IT) - 374,800 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.86. The stock is now traded at around $514.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 164,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 396,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 361,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 131.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 1086.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $99.98.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $112.15, with an estimated average price of $100.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Reduced: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in TC Pipelines LP by 82.14%. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 2,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 67.64%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Square Inc (SQ)

Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $220.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bollard Group LLC.

