Bollard Group LLC Buys Lemonade Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Staar Surgical Co, Blueprint Medicines Corp

- New Purchases: LMND, TTD, GME, AMLP, BLDR, GLT, NBRV, NIO, NET, VNT, CNXC,
- Added Positions: IT, TRP, CVX, KMI, ENB, HEP, EPD, MMP, RDS.A, EXAS, VZ, NEE, SO, AEP, RCI, ZTS, VOO, PEG, PPL, T, FE, DUK, VTI, BHP, XLRE, VNQ, VEU, QQQ, CRWD, SWAV, KHC, COP, WMB, UMC, MCK,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, ADBE, TCP, ZM, RGEN, SQ,
- Sold Out: DKNG, STAA, BPMC, BMCH, MGTA, FICO, PGR, QDEL, CXO, FTNT, GMAB, GLN, HZNP, PEN, PINS, NTY0,
For the details of Bollard Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bollard+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bollard Group LLC
- Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 31,375,091 shares, 42.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,667 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 331,595 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 295,335 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 374,800 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.86. The stock is now traded at around $514.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $146.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Bollard Group LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 58.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 164,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 65.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 396,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 56.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 361,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 131.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Bollard Group LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 1086.22%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.24. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77.Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $99.98.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $90.71 and $112.15, with an estimated average price of $100.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $10.43.Sold Out: (CXO)
Bollard Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Reduced: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in TC Pipelines LP by 82.14%. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 2,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 67.64%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28. The stock is now traded at around $485.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Square Inc (SQ)
Bollard Group LLC reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $220.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Bollard Group LLC still held 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.
