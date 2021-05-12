Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys Teradyne Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells eHealth Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: VTIP, ABNB, CPB, DRI, VPU,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Teradyne Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, Corning Inc, Trex Co Inc, sells eHealth Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,014,227 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 332,328 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 76,839 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,928 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,827 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.2. The stock is now traded at around $137.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $144.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 168.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.99. The stock is now traded at around $121.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.95%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $273.55. The stock is now traded at around $294.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 701.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 50.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 80,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 209.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.54.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.