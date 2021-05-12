Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys Teradyne Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells eHealth Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

- New Purchases: VTIP, ABNB, CPB, DRI, VPU,
- Added Positions: TER, BABA, EL, GLW, TREX, RTX, ADI, WELL, IVV, CRM, IWF, MS, FTNT, LQD, ICLN, AGZ, BRK.B, SIL, BX, PFF, TDOC, PYPL, BMY, IGIB, HYG, JPM, SLV, SPYX, VXUS, VNQ, VB, MRCC, VZ, FDX, NEE, ENB, DD, BCE,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, AMZN, AAPL, ADBE, DHR, FB, MSFT, NOC, SIMO, WMT, KO, ORCL, UNP, TMO, V, GOOG, PEP, ACN, LIN, VFC, MCD, HD, GOOGL, PG, ECL, DIS, AMGN, BLK, FISV, FTV, SAP, AFL, TSLA, NKE, CAT, XLNX, SBUX, SYK, IBM, SYY, COST, SWK, SHW, BFAM, IQV, GE, XBI, BDX, RYT, HEDJ, DOV, APD, ABT, FMC, GIS, HON, INTC, INTU, JNJ, MRK, RHI, BSCL, XLV, T, EFA, BAB, BSCM, PANW, WU, VAR, PXD, NSC, XOM, CSCO, CTAS, BOH, MO,
- Sold Out: EHTH, CB, AGG, VTRS, QDEL, VIS, AWRE,
For the details of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashfield+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,014,227 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 332,328 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 76,839 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,928 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 14,827 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.2. The stock is now traded at around $137.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $144.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 168.30%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.99. The stock is now traded at around $121.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.95%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $221.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $273.55. The stock is now traded at around $294.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 46,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corning Inc (GLW)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 701.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 50.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $106.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 80,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 209.19%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.99.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $160.97.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.54.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying