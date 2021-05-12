Logo
American Financial Group Inc Buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Sells Franchise Group Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company American Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Vivint Smart Home Inc, sells Franchise Group Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, American Financial Group Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC
  1. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 323,511 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.29%
  2. Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) - 1,907,162 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 686,115 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  4. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 1,230,834 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 315,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 592,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)

American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.33.

Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.41.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.

Sold Out: PhenixFIN Corp (PFX)

American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $30.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying
insider

insider