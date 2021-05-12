American Financial Group Inc Buys Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Sells Franchise Group Inc, Xperi Holding Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc

- New Purchases: CNSL, OLMA, VVNT,
- Added Positions: MMP, MPLX, OKE, BPMP, CAPL, HESM,
- Reduced Positions: FRG, XPER, NXST, GTN, CVS, ET, WTTR, CUBI, IVZ, EPD, PAA, CURI, CURI, RDS.B, KYN, BEN, AUD, AUD, TWO, TLS, CLPR, SIC, RC, FLXN, VTRS, CEQP, LILAK, TGNA, ARI, OMER, GPMT, DISH, BIIB, PBPB, LEGH, DB,
- Sold Out: VIAC, TPR, DNMR, WFC, ANH, PFX, GILD, ATEX, HBI, BP, M, CCS, HCHC, SSP, PJT, STWD, NLY, ENB, NBLX, MFA, ONVO,
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 323,511 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.29%
- Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) - 1,907,162 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 686,115 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) - 1,230,834 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 315,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.78 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 592,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $24.66, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA)
American Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $53.64, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.33.Sold Out: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.41.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24.Sold Out: Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp (ANH)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. The sale prices were between $2.44 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.Sold Out: PhenixFIN Corp (PFX)
American Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in PhenixFIN Corp. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $30.64.
