NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc, FireEye Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, iShares MBS ETF

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company NorthRock Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc, FireEye Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc, Merck Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, iShares MBS ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthRock Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NorthRock Partners, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NorthRock Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northrock+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 520,049 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,774,542 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,221,626 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 724,066 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 401,573 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 337,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 128,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 535.96%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 63,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.6.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.