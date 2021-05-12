NorthRock Partners, LLC Buys Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc, FireEye Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: PTPI, FEYE, PINS, AMAT, VCEL, PLTR, NSC, MS, PBW, ESTA, ATRC, PSA, SCHD, SRAX, UBER, USB, AEP, WAT, HMHC,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPYG, SPYV, TGT, MDYG, MDLZ, AMP, SLYG, ATI, VONV, PFE, JPST, MRK, VONG, SMSI, TSLA, TFC, WMT, SCHX, QCOM, PYPL, ORCL, BABA, NTGR, MSFT, BAC, BA, ITW, JPM, IEFA, JNJ, CCI, CMCSA, DE, CVS, SBUX, SYK, STZ, TXN, TMO, XEL, TSN, UNP, CI, V, MCD, DIS, DOCU, SHOP, IBB, REFR, IVW, PIPR, IJH, EEM, NKE, NGD, NFLX, K, LLY, LMT, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: EFV, DEM, SLYV, PM, MO, T, GOOGL, ED, IWF, VTI, VXF, FSKR, EFG, AKER, AMZN, FANG, ORCC, SLB, BX, CVX, SUSA, KHC, UNH, VZ, AZN, BRK.B, KO, COST, EPD, FSK, HAL, IBM, HDV, IDV, PG, SO, VNQ, VEU, VGT, MMM, ABBV, AON, ARCC, BMY, CPB, CAT, HWKN, INTC, QQQ, IWP, IWD, IJT, DVY, IVV, IWR, IWM, AOM, MA, NEE, NCLH, NVDA, CRM, MDY, SDY, VUG, VWO, ALL, GOOG, ADP, BLL, CARR, CSCO, DAL, DUK, XOM, FB, GE, GS, HD, IJR, IJS, IHI, EFA, OEF, AGG, IYM, KMB, MMC, MELI, MSI, NVS, OTIS, PEP, PNC, PLM, RTX, XLF, SPTM, SYY, UPS, VOT, VBR, VHT,
- Sold Out: MBB, CEF, VYM, SBH, D, LHX, ACWV, VB, BB, WEC, LAC, VTEB, ITOT, SCHG, SCHO, F, QUMU, CYCN,
For the details of NorthRock Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northrock+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NorthRock Partners, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 520,049 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,774,542 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,221,626 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 724,066 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 401,573 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.78. The stock is now traded at around $3.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 337,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
NorthRock Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vericel Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 128,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 55.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)
NorthRock Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smith Micro Software Inc by 535.96%. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 63,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.54.Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.6.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
NorthRock Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of NorthRock Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. NorthRock Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NorthRock Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NorthRock Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NorthRock Partners, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs