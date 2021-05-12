Logo
Fiera Capital Corp Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Landstar System Inc, RH, Sells U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Fiera Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Landstar System Inc, RH, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Invesco, sells U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Fiera Capital Corp owns 566 stocks with a total value of $34.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiera Capital Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiera+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiera Capital Corp
  1. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,604,350 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,902,700 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 844,367 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,238,582 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,343,157 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 349,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $154.97. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 315,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.48. The stock is now traded at around $653.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,874,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 490,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $319.83. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,137,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stantec Inc (STN)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 758.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,279,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,575,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 3508.70%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,215,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.17. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.63.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiera Capital Corp. Also check out:

1. Fiera Capital Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiera Capital Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiera Capital Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiera Capital Corp keeps buying
