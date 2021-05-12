Fiera Capital Corp Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Landstar System Inc, RH, Sells U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Fiera Capital Corp Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Landstar System Inc, RH, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Invesco, sells U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, Fiera Capital Corp owns 566 stocks with a total value of $34.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,604,350 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,902,700 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 844,367 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,238,582 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,343,157 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 349,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $154.97. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 315,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.48. The stock is now traded at around $653.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,874,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 490,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $319.83. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,137,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 758.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,279,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,575,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 3508.70%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,215,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.17. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.63.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.

Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.