Fiera Capital Corp Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Landstar System Inc, RH, Sells U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: PRAH, RH, LSTR, IVZ, TTEC, DECK, AVNT, DVN, FOLD, HALO, MDB, BIDU, LU, VOOV, OCDX, INMD, WFG, ERF, DADA, IPG, GDO, FSD, GBAB, VGI, BSMX, LH, DSL, SCR, FPF, NXE, JBT, FND, IBM, BEN, FMBH, HZON, JNK, PGF, BAX, HPS, WPC, DHF, MHD, DHY, HIO, VLT, VBF, JHS, PAI, WEA, JLS, JPC, JQC, NEA, HPI, EVG, EGF, WLDN, MKTX, ENSG, PDEX,
- Added Positions: UNH, STN, ALC, CNI, INFO, TD, AON, RY, RVLV, BMO, OTEX, SWAV, GIB, RBA, TU, TRI, QSR, CP, ZEN, PBA, RCI, WCN, CHX, IJR, BCE, BK, BNS, BAM, DHR, ENB, CIGI, MGA, MFC, WIW, GRP.U, SHOP, PAGS, RPAY, NARI, AGG, IJH, AGCO, ABMD, ADBE, AKAM, ALNY, ABC, APH, ITUB, GOLD, BHC, BMY, MTRN, CHRW, COG, CPB, COF, CTXS, DLR, DISH, EA, ERIE, EL, EEFT, FFIV, FICO, HEI, HON, ITT, TT, SJM, JNPR, KSU, K, KGC, KNX, KR, LRCX, SPGI, MORN, NTAP, NBIX, NYT, PCAR, QGEN, REGN, RGEN, ROL, SPXC, STX, SGEN, SSRM, WPM, SRI, SLF, NLOK, SNPS, TTWO, TTC, TREX, VRSN, WDFC, WST, EBAY, BRK.A, AWF, FAX, CIK, EVV, BHK, ERC, EAD, WIA, BLW, FAM, PHD, WU, EXLS, BTZ, BR, TMUS, EDD, TEL, VMW, BTG, ABST, DG, GNRC, SSNC, BBN, BAH, PVG, XYL, ISD, RXN, NOW, LDP, BFAM, TRUP, IRMD, SEDG, BKI, NTRA, PRPL, SILV, BHVN, DBX, CDAY, TPTX, CLVT, NGMS, BSV, EWC, IEF, LQD, PFF, TIP, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: USB, IVV, AAPL, MA, MSFT, SHW, MCO, DIS, TJX, MSCI, BABA, ACN, ADI, CARR, AMZN, INTC, JPM, UNP, GOOGL, OKTA, AMGN, ORCL, ETSY, ECL, MTD, TSCO, SPY, GGG, NKE, V, INTU, LOW, JNJ, NVS, TMO, RGA, SEAS, EVBG, AZO, LYV, ENV, GWRE, CGNX, MIDD, NVDA, POOL, YUMC, OTIS, BDX, CME, IBN, INFY, TXN, ZTS, CAH, FISV, LIN, PGR, SJR, FWONK, SCHW, EW, FDS, HDB, FBHS, BLUE, WB, BL, DESP, LSPD, CL, KC, EEM, VOO, VWO, CAE, WAL, GOOG, EFA, QQQ, BRK.B, CNQ, EXAS, TSLA, FB, EQX, VLRS, TDOC, IWD, VB, ARWR, BBD, CCJ, CVX, CCOI, COST, BAP, TCOM, DE, FMX, FCX, MTCH, MCD, MRK, NFLX, WFC, AGI, TFII, PBR.A, YNDX, QLYS, DOOO, SYF, CFG, CABO, RACE, SE, IWB, IWF, VHT, XLK, MMM, AOS, ABT, ATVI, NSP, AEIS, AEM, APD, AXP, AMAT, AZN, ATRC, BSAC, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, CVS, CDNS, CM, KMX, CWST, CHDN, CTAS, CLX, KO, CMCSA, DSGX, DEO, DKS, DLB, LLY, EME, EMR, ENTG, EPD, EXEL, FDX, GILD, GS, HSY, HD, HRL, IMO, INCY, ICE, JKHY, KMB, LAD, MMP, MAR, MU, MHK, MOH, MSI, NEM, NDSN, OMCL, PFE, PHG, PVH, PXD, POWI, PG, QCOM, DGX, ROK, SMTC, SBUX, SYK, SU, SYY, TECH, TRP, ACIW, TCX, TYL, UL, RTX, OLED, VZ, WMT, WM, XLNX, AUY, CMG, FTS, VKI, MUC, MHN, MUE, BKN, IQI, MMU, PMO, MYC, MYI, MNP, MYN, MQT, MIY, MFT, MPA, MCA, VPV, NUO, NQP, NAZ, NMY, SBI, MSD, VMO, DMF, GIM, MVF, MEN, AFB, NAC, NXJ, NAN, NRK, BYM, BFZ, EIM, EVM, ENX, EDU, DAL, LULU, MAG, MELI, BEP, AQN, PCOM, AVGO, H, FTNT, VRSK, CVE, MOS, ZNGA, FIVE, PANW, BERY, WDAY, CDW, XLRN, TWTR, VCYT, HLT, PAYC, ANET, OR, KEYS, FGEN, 9IFA, GDDY, FSV, PYPL, NVCR, PFGC, BGNE, ORLA, ARGX, GSHD, GH, ALYA, UBER, CRWD, ADPT, GFL, BIPC, IAC, BEPC, IWM, MDY, TLT, VIG, VO, VT,
- Sold Out: ROST, YETI, TM, CMI, WPX, RP, GLD, IWO, VUG, FCRD, EPAM, Z, TTD, BJ, AAXJ, IWV, CPA, NEE, IDXX, WSO, CROX, PRI, IPHI, ABBV, VEEV, CHGG, SITE, KNSL, PINS, CQQQ, IEMG, IYW, KWEB, RSP, VBR, VGT, VNQ, VTI, VTV, VV, XBI, CB, T, AFL, ALB, AMX, AMT, BAC, CAT, C, ED, DXCM, DUK, XOM, GE, ILMN, IDN, ISRG, KEY, MKC, MDT, MEOH, PNW, RJF, CRM, SRE, SKX, STE, SKT, TGT, UPS, UHT, VFC, VAR, WMB, WEX, ET, MUS, CEF, MMT, DUC, MCR, NUM, PHT, EHI, BAF, FTF, BX, BUD, APO, ARCO, APTV, DFP, JD, GLOB, CYBR, SQ, IIPR, SNAP, SPOT, LYFT, AMCR, SITM, ACWI, ACWX, AMJ, ARKK, DIA, DVY, EFG, EFV, FHLC, GDX, GMF, IJS, IVE, IVW, IWN, IYH, JKD, MGK, SDY, SMH, TBF, VBK, VFH, VOE, VOT, VYM, XLF, XLV, XLY,
For the details of Fiera Capital Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiera+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fiera Capital Corp
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,604,350 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 15,902,700 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 844,367 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,238,582 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,343,157 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.47. The stock is now traded at around $170.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 349,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.09 and $169.21, with an estimated average price of $154.97. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 315,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.48. The stock is now traded at around $653.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,874,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 490,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Fiera Capital Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $319.83. The stock is now traded at around $323.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $411.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,137,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stantec Inc (STN)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 758.23%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,279,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,575,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Aon PLC by 3508.70%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 71.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,215,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Fiera Capital Corp added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.17. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 340,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.63.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $140.41 and $161.56, with an estimated average price of $151.41.Sold Out: (WPX)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Fiera Capital Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fiera Capital Corp. Also check out:
1. Fiera Capital Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiera Capital Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiera Capital Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiera Capital Corp keeps buying