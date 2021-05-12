Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: DQ, EWJ, IYF, RAAS, EWH, VFH, CX, PAGS, EWT, LNG, SWK, CNXC, BYND, PK, BHF, MPC, SYF, NVT, CHX, EQH, XLF, MCHP, BK, BBY, CMS, CLX, CCI, DTE, MNST, MXIM, VOYA, SYY, THO, TRMB, URI, NXPI, NLY, LILA,

DQ, EWJ, IYF, RAAS, EWH, VFH, CX, PAGS, EWT, LNG, SWK, CNXC, BYND, PK, BHF, MPC, SYF, NVT, CHX, EQH, XLF, MCHP, BK, BBY, CMS, CLX, CCI, DTE, MNST, MXIM, VOYA, SYY, THO, TRMB, URI, NXPI, NLY, LILA, Added Positions: IGSB, SOXX, BIDU, YNDX, VLUE, IVE, BKLN, QQQ, COP, IWM, BABA, MXI, LI, VNET, YSG, IVV, APD, VTV, STIP, IFF, ECL, GDS, VCSH, TRP, LYB, YUMC, CTVA, VCR, SQM, VMC, DOW, FMX, PPG, XPEV, VB, BLL, FIS, MS, UNH, MPLX, LW, NTCO, ABT, BG, C, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMN, GS, LNC, MCD, MET, UPS, RTX, VZ, WFC, WY, AGNC, DG, MOS, APTV, XLY, CB, AKAM, AXP, BLK, CHRW, CDNS, COF, CNC, SCHW, CTSH, DHR, EMR, EL, NEE, FISV, GRMN, GD, LHX, HON, HUM, HBAN, IPG, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MRK, NTAP, OMC, PKG, PH, PRU, QCOM, REGN, SBAC, STT, STLD, TROW, TTWO, GL, USB, TDG, LEA, HCA, BGH, IQV, KEYS, ATH,

JD, PDD, BILI, IVW, TSM, PBR.A, IGV, TAL, ACWI, IEF, ITUB, IWO, CWB, QUAL, MBT, FDN, ICVT, EMLC, AAXJ, IYM, CVX, VIG, XOM, IEV, DAR, FMC, LEMB, VGT, HES, VALE, EXI, BSMX, AAPL, SLB, SE, NTES, GOOG, BDX, CL, EOG, PBR, LIN, DIS, MA, ZTS, SHYG, INTU, MSFT, RIO, SYK, VLO, EDU, V, FPE, IEMG, AON, ADM, BBD, BSX, CAT, ABEV, COO, JPM, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PG, SHW, PYPL, SHY, MMM, PLD, ACN, AMT, APH, BRK.B, CVS, COG, CHD, DE, EQIX, FCX, ITW, JNJ, ORCL, RHI, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSN, UNP, WM, TEL, AVGO, FB, CNHI, SQ, ZTO, ICLK, ARNC, CARR, EMB, AGCO, T, ADBE, AMD, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ARW, ADSK, ADP, AVY, TFC, BAC, BA, BMY, CSX, CSCO, TCOM, DD, ETN, LLY, FDX, GE, GILD, GPN, HDB, HD, IBM, INFO, INTC, ISRG, LOW, MAR, MLM, SPGI, MDT, MU, NOC, NUE, PNC, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, ROP, ROST, CRM, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, VRTX, WMT, ANTM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, PM, VRSK, CHTR, TSLA, NOW, ABBV, ZM, AMCR, OTIS, Sold Out: KC, IYJ, VWO, OZON, USIG, TCP, GOLD, NEM, INDA, UBER, MELI, VRSN, ST, FLT, EPAM, SPLK, AMC, CDK, AA, ATUS, DOCU, MMC, ALGN, AME, CCL, CME, INGR, EXPE, KMB, MDLZ, BR, RL, RF, RBA, WRK, ROK, A, WCN, SIRI,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Babson Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Yandex NV, sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Babson Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Babson Capital Management Llc owns 414 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,417,176 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,218,132 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 832,700 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 877,976 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 13,639,681 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 436,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 194,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 777,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 258,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 994.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,016,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 2478.92%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $404.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 158,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 118.55%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $260.83. The stock is now traded at around $189.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 378,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,389,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 455,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 215,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.05.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.