Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Babson Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Yandex NV, sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Babson Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Babson Capital Management Llc owns 414 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/babson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,417,176 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,218,132 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 832,700 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 877,976 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  5. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 13,639,681 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 436,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 194,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 777,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 258,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 994.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,016,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 2478.92%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $404.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 158,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 118.55%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $260.83. The stock is now traded at around $189.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 378,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,389,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 455,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 215,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.05.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider