Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Baidu Inc, Sells Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc

- New Purchases: DQ, EWJ, IYF, RAAS, EWH, VFH, CX, PAGS, EWT, LNG, SWK, CNXC, BYND, PK, BHF, MPC, SYF, NVT, CHX, EQH, XLF, MCHP, BK, BBY, CMS, CLX, CCI, DTE, MNST, MXIM, VOYA, SYY, THO, TRMB, URI, NXPI, NLY, LILA,
- Added Positions: IGSB, SOXX, BIDU, YNDX, VLUE, IVE, BKLN, QQQ, COP, IWM, BABA, MXI, LI, VNET, YSG, IVV, APD, VTV, STIP, IFF, ECL, GDS, VCSH, TRP, LYB, YUMC, CTVA, VCR, SQM, VMC, DOW, FMX, PPG, XPEV, VB, BLL, FIS, MS, UNH, MPLX, LW, NTCO, ABT, BG, C, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMN, GS, LNC, MCD, MET, UPS, RTX, VZ, WFC, WY, AGNC, DG, MOS, APTV, XLY, CB, AKAM, AXP, BLK, CHRW, CDNS, COF, CNC, SCHW, CTSH, DHR, EMR, EL, NEE, FISV, GRMN, GD, LHX, HON, HUM, HBAN, IPG, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MRK, NTAP, OMC, PKG, PH, PRU, QCOM, REGN, SBAC, STT, STLD, TROW, TTWO, GL, USB, TDG, LEA, HCA, BGH, IQV, KEYS, ATH,
- Reduced Positions: JD, PDD, BILI, IVW, TSM, PBR.A, IGV, TAL, ACWI, IEF, ITUB, IWO, CWB, QUAL, MBT, FDN, ICVT, EMLC, AAXJ, IYM, CVX, VIG, XOM, IEV, DAR, FMC, LEMB, VGT, HES, VALE, EXI, BSMX, AAPL, SLB, SE, NTES, GOOG, BDX, CL, EOG, PBR, LIN, DIS, MA, ZTS, SHYG, INTU, MSFT, RIO, SYK, VLO, EDU, V, FPE, IEMG, AON, ADM, BBD, BSX, CAT, ABEV, COO, JPM, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PG, SHW, PYPL, SHY, MMM, PLD, ACN, AMT, APH, BRK.B, CVS, COG, CHD, DE, EQIX, FCX, ITW, JNJ, ORCL, RHI, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSN, UNP, WM, TEL, AVGO, FB, CNHI, SQ, ZTO, ICLK, ARNC, CARR, EMB, AGCO, T, ADBE, AMD, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ARW, ADSK, ADP, AVY, TFC, BAC, BA, BMY, CSX, CSCO, TCOM, DD, ETN, LLY, FDX, GE, GILD, GPN, HDB, HD, IBM, INFO, INTC, ISRG, LOW, MAR, MLM, SPGI, MDT, MU, NOC, NUE, PNC, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, ROP, ROST, CRM, SBUX, SNPS, TGT, VRTX, WMT, ANTM, EBAY, CMG, TMUS, PM, VRSK, CHTR, TSLA, NOW, ABBV, ZM, AMCR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: KC, IYJ, VWO, OZON, USIG, TCP, GOLD, NEM, INDA, UBER, MELI, VRSN, ST, FLT, EPAM, SPLK, AMC, CDK, AA, ATUS, DOCU, MMC, ALGN, AME, CCL, CME, INGR, EXPE, KMB, MDLZ, BR, RL, RF, RBA, WRK, ROK, A, WCN, SIRI,
For the details of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/babson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,417,176 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,218,132 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 832,700 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 877,976 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 13,639,681 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 436,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 309,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 194,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $48, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 777,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 258,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 994.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 2,016,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 2478.92%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $404.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 158,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 118.55%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $260.83. The stock is now traded at around $189.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 378,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,389,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 455,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.70%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 215,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.03.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.05.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying