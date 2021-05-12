Logo
Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Envestnet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peregrine Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, H&R Block Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sells Envestnet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, RealPage Inc, MasTec Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peregrine Capital Management Llc owns 334 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,788 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 243,822 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  3. Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 1,209,212 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 131,369 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,899 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.51. The stock is now traded at around $195.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 377,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,003,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 731,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 182,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 394,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $375.63. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 145,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 288,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 378,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,273,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 593,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 518,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.99.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.8.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Sold Out: Greif Inc (GEF)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $22.44.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $70.04, with an estimated average price of $63.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

