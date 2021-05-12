Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Envestnet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, RealPage Inc

New Purchases: DOCU, U, HRB, ELF, WMS, EPR, PACW, MLHR, MRCY, PAR, ATEN, UFS, OCFC, HOPE, SNCY, ASB, CRS, VSEC, PTVE, OPRX, MRTX, SWX, GLDD, CNST, A0B0, WD5A, ADMA, CNXC, JBL,

Investment company Peregrine Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, H&R Block Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sells Envestnet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, RealPage Inc, MasTec Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peregrine Capital Management Llc owns 334 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,788 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49% Facebook Inc (FB) - 243,822 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 1,209,212 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 131,369 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,899 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.51. The stock is now traded at around $195.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 377,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,003,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 731,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 182,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 394,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $375.63. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 145,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 288,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 378,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,273,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 593,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 518,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.99.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.8.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $22.44.

Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $70.04, with an estimated average price of $63.41.