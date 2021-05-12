Peregrine Capital Management Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Envestnet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: DOCU, U, HRB, ELF, WMS, EPR, PACW, MLHR, MRCY, PAR, ATEN, UFS, OCFC, HOPE, SNCY, ASB, CRS, VSEC, PTVE, OPRX, MRTX, SWX, GLDD, CNST, A0B0, WD5A, ADMA, CNXC, JBL,
- Added Positions: DXCM, SPLK, AMZN, FB, NOW, GOOGL, ARES, V, ADBE, WDAY, ICHR, CHCT, MNRL, OKTA, STNG, VEEV, SHO, PDCO, MA, VLY, TTD, CSGP, NRZ, ISRG, HEI, PLNT, GOOG, PEB, REGI, LADR, TDOC, NXRT, VRTX, MKTX, GTN, ANDE, EW, EXAS, OSH, IMVT, BYND, ABCB, AVLR, SPOT, CLDR, CTRE, GATX, RWT, BRP, APLE, WTFC, CNX, PLMR, BG, LBRT, BV, AUB, VBTX, ZIXI, SILK, PETQ, EFSC, CERS, FBK, FAST, FCN, FANG, CSII, FOLD,
- Reduced Positions: RP, MTZ, ELY, SIVB, TCF, SNV, NXST, PNFP, STAY, SSB, SNBR, STRA, IGT, TYL, KTOS, ATKR, OMCL, EBIX, ONTO, AEO, PTC, SKY, GTLS, UVE, EVR, GNRC, SYNH, RAMP, CIEN, RHP, MNRO, NUAN, ASGN, SSNC, BURL, TCMD, AVTR, PHR, ABG, TER, BGS, ICLR, FOXF, ESI, CYBR, TBK, VIRT, OLLI, PFGC, IR, AXNX, AMN, ATRC, CNMD, WNC, ICFI, VC, DOOR, ZNGA, BCC, ESNT, BOX, BPMC, LITE, MIME, FOCS, AZEK, MDRX, CYTK, ARGO, STLD, SF, USPH, EBS, KBR, CSOD, QTS, ZEN, HQY, PRAH, ZUO, EVOP, IAA, SPT, ARNA, CCMP, DY, KNX, LGF.B, PZZA, SPXC, SIMO, WCC, WWD, WEX, CCXI, IOVA, KAR, PCRX, FIVE, EVH, AXSM, SNDR, PD, TPTX, LPRO, AOS, TBPH, OEC, BKI, TLND, TRHC, VRRM, GSHD, BDTX, MTOR, BXS, BKH, CUZ, CVA, ATGE, FBNC, FL, FORM, GPK, GFF, HWC, THG, HMN, IMAX, IONS, MDC, HZO, NP, NWE, OXM, PPBI, TPC, PBH, RNST, RUSHA, R, SANM, SIGI, SRI, XPER, UMPQ, UCBI, UEIC, URBN, WBS, WSBC, WGO, INN, AL, TMHC, PINC, KN, OUT, CCS, LNTH, CHRS, SUM, NVCR, GMS, CADE, CASA, AVYA, PACK, LTHM, ADPT, ADSK, DAR, MANH, ZBRA, DK, PGTI,
- Sold Out: ENV, GWRE, BABA, GEF, ILPT, FCFS, IRT, ALEX, IRWD, CMP, ACAD, ZYME, SPKE, FLXN, GLOG, TPIC, BY, AMAL, WPX, GLPG, TCEHY, SHOP, TEAM, WYNN, WDC, IWF,
These are the top 5 holdings of PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,788 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 243,822 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 1,209,212 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 131,369 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,899 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.51. The stock is now traded at around $195.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 195,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $124.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 377,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,003,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 731,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 182,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 394,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $375.63. The stock is now traded at around $348.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 145,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 288,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 378,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,273,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 593,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 518,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $64.02 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $77.99.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.8.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.Sold Out: Greif Inc (GEF)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.33.Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.21 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $22.44.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Peregrine Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $55.69 and $70.04, with an estimated average price of $63.41.
