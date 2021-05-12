Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BlackRock Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, Allstate Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2021Q1, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+%26+northern+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 112,045 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) - 587,593 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 414,078 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  4. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 132,063 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2900.75%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,026 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 587,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $239.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2900.75%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 132,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.69.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $240.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP. Also check out:

1. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider