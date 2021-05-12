Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: FREL, MBB, BLK, TIP, CAT,

Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BlackRock Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Xilinx Inc, Allstate Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2021Q1, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 112,045 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) - 587,593 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 414,078 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 132,063 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2900.75% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,026 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93%

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 587,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $239.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2900.75%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 132,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 46.97%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98. The stock is now traded at around $572.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.8.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.69.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $104.99.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $240.05.