Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G. As of 2021Q1, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G owns 1009 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nelson%2C+van+denburg+%26+campbell+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 285,047 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 164,490 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 120,127 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.76%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 603,098 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 132,372 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $141.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $102.92. The stock is now traded at around $126.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.01%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 61,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 338.90%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 120,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6331.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.79.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $93.45.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.31.

Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC.

