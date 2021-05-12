Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: QTEC, VOX, AIA, LESL, AFG, DEI, CE, HXL, NUAN, SIMO, UL, OSH, CCMP, CCOI, SBNY, ATKR, SPHY, QTWO, ZEN, PAYA, NXPI, PACB, CDW, AVTR, MRSN, FTA, HYMB, IYM, MPW, NVAX, TPL, PCTY, STOR, CWB, FDN, FTC, FTCS, FVD, FXR, ITM, MTUM, TDIV, AES, IVZ, BTI, CEVA, CYTK, EPC, EXR, FCEL, HOV, JHX, MGA, VTRS, PUK, CTLP, WPP, EYPT, FTFT, POM, QRTEA, CLNE, LULU, AG, APEN, WKHS, GNRC, NLSN, MX, ARCO, VER, REGI, WMC, WATT, QRVO, GDDY, ENR, PJT, NGVT, TWLO, FLGT, SPCE, M44, UBX, SONO, AGE, CRWD, FVRR, MDLA, PTON, FSRV, LMND, PSTH, CMPS, CRC, AHAC, TPGY, AI, ABNB, YMTX, ARKW, BLOK, EBND, EEMV, EZM, FBT, IGLB, IOO, JETS, MBB, MSOS, RODM, RPG, RWO, SIZE, SPTL, SRLN, TAN, VGK, VIOO, VSS, VTEB, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLRE,
- Added Positions: IVV, QQQ, VUG, VOT, UNP, DGRO, NOBL, VNQ, MGK, VAW, SPYV, VBK, SCHO, VGT, BND, BNDX, SCHP, VCIT, MUB, VCLT, XLY, ABT, IWM, HYLB, VOO, SHM, MKC, LYFT, VOE, ATO, BSV, BIV, LQD, SPDW, VWOB, CHD, THO, GLDM, BOH, FNF, MAR, DOW, IAA, ESGU, VNQI, NICE, SWK, LDOS, HCA, BPMC, SCHC, SPIP, STIP, VO, PLD, BA, FMC, NEE, GIS, GPN, ENPH, ICLR, EYE, FOXA, IGSB, EFG, SLV, SPLG, CB, ARE, ACGL, BDX, BIO, BAM, CP, DRI, LLY, EMR, FITB, FFIN, LMT, NBIX, ORCL, PGR, CRM, STE, TEVA, RTX, VZ, WFC, PODD, PM, AVGO, LPLA, ZNGA, DOOO, CTLT, ASND, BKI, TRU, LITE, DKNG, ARKK, FTEC, IHI, IJR, IWO, LIT, QUAL, SCHZ, SHYG, SPTS, VB, VLUE, T, MO, AMGN, APH, ANIK, RIOT, GOLD, BAX, BMY, CNI, CCL, LUMN, CRUS, CAG, COST, DXCM, DLR, DOV, DD, DUK, EA, ENB, IT, HD, HUBB, INTC, INTU, IRM, KBAL, LNN, NFLX, NOK, OGE, ONB, PFG, RSG, SPG, SO, SBUX, SLF, TTWO, TOT, TSN, UAL, WPC, WM, WMB, ET, RDS.B, AWF, VGM, JPS, CHY, EIM, RNP, UTF, FAM, MGU, ETY, BX, BTG, PBR.A, CHTR, FLT, KMI, PSX, NOW, TWTR, CTT, AAL, SHOP, CC, LW, DOCU, ROAD, TLRY, TLRY, MRNA, PINS, BYND, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, ARKG, CIBR, GOVT, IEMG, ITOT, IWX, IYH, MJ, NEAR, QCLN, REGL, SPIB, USMV, VFH, VT, XLE, XLF, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, SCHH, SLYG, SPYG, VTV, IJJ, VOOV, PFE, VYM, MMM, MDLZ, SHW, FIZZ, IJH, AZO, ETN, MRK, SITE, IJS, IVE, JPM, JCI, SYF, SLYV, TIP, VBR, SCHW, DISCA, XOM, PNC, PG, SWKS, STAY, HUBS, PYPL, IAU, ICF, SCZ, SPTM, ATVI, BAC, CRL, FFIV, JNJ, LH, MLM, NVDA, TREX, HBI, HZNP, BLD, CRNC, BSJL, CUT, IGV, IJK, IJT, MGV, SCHD, SHY, SPY, VWO, CBRE, CSX, CVX, CMCSA, DHR, GIL, GOOGL, HIG, LAMR, LOW, MU, MSFT, NKE, PEP, PWR, DGX, WMT, MA, FTNT, APTV, PAYC, WMS, AXTA, ETSY, NIO, RVLV, AGG, AOA, AOR, EMB, HYG, IEFA, IWP, JNK, SCHM, SDY, SPMD, SPSM, TLT, VGSH, VTI, VXUS, XLV, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, AEE, AEP, AIG, ABR, ADM, TFC, BP, BIDU, BLDP, SAN, CSGS, CVS, CAT, CNP, FIS, C, CLX, KO, CL, DXC, COP, CR, CCI, DVN, DEO, EL, EXC, FLIC, FE, F, GE, GILD, WELL, HBAN, KEY, KMB, MKSI, MMC, MDT, MS, NCR, NVS, ORLY, OXY, PPL, PH, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, PSA, REGN, RNR, BB, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SNY, SLB, SONY, TRV, SYY, TSM, TMO, TD, USB, UPS, VTR, VOD, WAB, WBK, WHR, WETF, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, RQI, BR, DFS, TDC, MSCI, OPI, BUD, DG, ST, PBA, TSLA, NCLH, ZTS, LGIH, OGS, MGNI, ACB, CFG, CYBR, HPE, SQ, YUMC, RA, OKTA, APPN, ROKU, ALC, ZM, NKLA, BOND, BSCL, BSCM, BWX, DJP, EFA, EFV, GLD, GWX, HEFA, IBB, IEF, IGE, IUSV, IVOO, IYR, JPST, MDY, MDYG, ONEQ, RWX, SCHA, SCHB, SCHV, SGOL, SHV, SJNK, SPEM, SUB, TIPX, USRT, VCSH, WIP,
- Sold Out: RP, SRPT, ON, EPRT, PLAN, SAIC, AJG, AIZ, HEI.A, MXL, FRC, BURL, AYX, CDAY, ODFL, SNA, SAGE, SMAR, LPRO, KNSL, CHGG, ATUS, HUN, PHM, XPEV, SPLV, VMBS, ADTN, AKAM, NLY, AZN, BXMT, KMX, CHL, CIEN, CTSH, ED, EOG, ETR, EQR, FNLC, FMS, GSK, HNI, HE, KSS, LVS, LEG, LNC, MGM, MKTX, MVIS, NRG, HOPE, ORI, ORA, PCG, PENN, RELX, RF, SEE, ATCO, SON, EQNR, NLOK, TEF, VFC, INT, AMOV, HQL, PMM, MUI, RMRM, HTZGQ, SAR, INFN, GRX, VMW, STLA, KKR, TTP, WPX, MNKKQ, NXTD, GLPI, TNDM, BZUN, ACV, PLNT, ADNT, SOS, PETQ, UXIN, WISA, FSKR, BKLN, CORN, DLS, EES, EMLC, IBND, PFF, QYLD, SDIV, TBT, USHY, VPU, XLU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 285,047 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 164,490 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 120,127 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.76%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 603,098 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.56%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 132,372 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78. The stock is now traded at around $141.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 42,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $102.92. The stock is now traded at around $126.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.01%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 61,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 338.90%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.76%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 120,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 47,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6331.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 115,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.79.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $93.45.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.31.Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management G sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.95.
