Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Milford, PA, based Investment company Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Boeing Co, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 303,242 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 47,777 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 75,318 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 82,466 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Square Inc (SQ) - 106,720 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 500,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47.