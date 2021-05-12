Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- Added Positions: BBBY, BA, EXAS, ABMD, ITW, CVX, VZ, SPG, JNJ, DUK, ADP, GIS, MMM, SBUX, CHD, XOM, TFC, LMT, VFC, SO, BMY, ZTS, AMGN, SIVB, MCD, PG, TLT, TIP, SLQD, IEF, HDV, GLD, GBF, DTN, DON, SWAV, DGRO, IGE, IUSG, IWF, IWP, IYE, MTUM, REGL, RSP, TXG, TDIV, BOMN,
- Reduced Positions: VRTX, AAPL, SQ, IDXX, GOOGL, RETA, ISRG, MA, EW, ADBE, JPM, LOW, MSFT, VEEV, NOW,
- Sold Out: CRM, BABA, PCRX, LBAI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 303,242 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 47,777 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 75,318 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 82,466 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 106,720 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.11%
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 500,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 25,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.Sold Out: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52.Sold Out: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47.
