Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Corning Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Dow Inc, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tyson Foods Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Corning Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Dow Inc, Hubbell Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Regions Financial Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Amgen Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 478 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 830,000 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,225,533 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,141 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 303,769 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 75,646 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
New Purchase: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $195.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.61. The stock is now traded at around $145.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $61.77, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 358.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 195,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 81,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 856.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 129,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 389.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 162.33%. The purchase prices were between $472.27 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $544.43. The stock is now traded at around $592.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $99.22, with an estimated average price of $90.44.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
