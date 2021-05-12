Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Corning Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Dow Inc, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tyson Foods Inc

New Purchases: HUBB, ATKR, CROX, ETN, HZO, HI, VIVO, PTC, VER, VICI, TTGT, FAST, PLTR, AVXL, ARKK, IJH, VWO, VUZI, EEM, IJJ, RPV, BK, CHTR, STK, TMP, SCHW, BAM, BIIB, BAX, SRNE, CHMI, HTGC, SND, SNES, NEA, OSUR, CIF,

HUBB, ATKR, CROX, ETN, HZO, HI, VIVO, PTC, VER, VICI, TTGT, FAST, PLTR, AVXL, ARKK, IJH, VWO, VUZI, EEM, IJJ, RPV, BK, CHTR, STK, TMP, SCHW, BAM, BIIB, BAX, SRNE, CHMI, HTGC, SND, SNES, NEA, OSUR, CIF, Added Positions: GLW, JNJ, DOW, CMCSA, AMAT, NVDA, LRCX, TQQQ, DE, BABA, WMT, CSCO, FB, SBUX, ACN, GM, AMD, UBA, OFC, DLR, ITW, CRM, AMT, LIN, NLY, LMT, MU, WMB, NKE, ARE, USA, PYPL, SO, TDOC, XLV, DOC, VZ, CELH, IBM, DIA, HIO, PFF, PGX, CLF, BLK, LLY, DUK, UVXY, COST, CCL, BDJ, XLY, ETW, RILY, ETJ, BX, CRON, MRNA, ZM, CRWD, GLD, IWO, SMH, VHT, VNQ, PLD, LVS, ADBE, APD, ADSK, BP, CSX, ENDP, ENTG, EPD, NEE, GE, PEAK, HST, INTU, KRG, EAD, NEM, ODFL, STX, LUV, TRV, TTWO, WPC, WFC, WEC, EBAY, ET, GAB, GGT, CHI,

GLW, JNJ, DOW, CMCSA, AMAT, NVDA, LRCX, TQQQ, DE, BABA, WMT, CSCO, FB, SBUX, ACN, GM, AMD, UBA, OFC, DLR, ITW, CRM, AMT, LIN, NLY, LMT, MU, WMB, NKE, ARE, USA, PYPL, SO, TDOC, XLV, DOC, VZ, CELH, IBM, DIA, HIO, PFF, PGX, CLF, BLK, LLY, DUK, UVXY, COST, CCL, BDJ, XLY, ETW, RILY, ETJ, BX, CRON, MRNA, ZM, CRWD, GLD, IWO, SMH, VHT, VNQ, PLD, LVS, ADBE, APD, ADSK, BP, CSX, ENDP, ENTG, EPD, NEE, GE, PEAK, HST, INTU, KRG, EAD, NEM, ODFL, STX, LUV, TRV, TTWO, WPC, WFC, WEC, EBAY, ET, GAB, GGT, CHI, Reduced Positions: RF, DAL, TSN, AMGN, BA, JPM, DFS, IIPR, F, SQ, AMZN, MA, TSLA, AME, DHI, DG, GS, SPGI, PH, DIS, V, ABBV, C, ATVI, KLAC, TGTX, ORCL, VTI, T, XOM, GOOGL, MSFT, MINT, AEE, BRK.B, EW, GILD, INTC, IRM, SWKS, RTX, ZBRA, NCLH, DKNG, MGK, SPY, VUG, ABT, AFL, ARCC, AVB, TFC, CVS, CAT, CVX, CL, STZ, FDX, FORM, GIS, GTY, IDXX, KMB, MRK, NOC, PEP, PFE, PSEC, SPG, TGT, UPS, VLO, WM, CXE, NVG, EXG, LULU, MAIN, AGNC, LPLA, FBHS, GOOG, CGC, SHOP, TWLO, TTD, OKTA, INMD, DVY, IWM, SCHA, SCHV, VO, VV, XLK, ASML, MO, AEP, ADM, ADP, CDNS, KMX, CNC, CI, CTAS, CMA, COP, D, EMR, ENB, FLO, FCX, GPC, WELL, HON, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IP, LH, LNC, MRVL, MCD, MPW, NOK, ES, OKE, BKNG, PB, PRU, PEG, PHM, STLD, TJX, AXON, TKR, TD, TOT, UNP, NS, WBA, XEL, CMG, TY, VKQ, FFC, JPS, NZF, NAD, HYT, BXMX, CODI, PNNT, MELI, OCSL, OMER, HYI, HZNP, PSX, NOW, RH, HASI, NRZ, OGI, BLD, SRTS, ZS, TRTN, CTVA, WORK, IBB, MDY, PEY, PSP, QLD, RSP, SSO, VBR, VIG, VT, VYM, XBI, XLI,

RF, DAL, TSN, AMGN, BA, JPM, DFS, IIPR, F, SQ, AMZN, MA, TSLA, AME, DHI, DG, GS, SPGI, PH, DIS, V, ABBV, C, ATVI, KLAC, TGTX, ORCL, VTI, T, XOM, GOOGL, MSFT, MINT, AEE, BRK.B, EW, GILD, INTC, IRM, SWKS, RTX, ZBRA, NCLH, DKNG, MGK, SPY, VUG, ABT, AFL, ARCC, AVB, TFC, CVS, CAT, CVX, CL, STZ, FDX, FORM, GIS, GTY, IDXX, KMB, MRK, NOC, PEP, PFE, PSEC, SPG, TGT, UPS, VLO, WM, CXE, NVG, EXG, LULU, MAIN, AGNC, LPLA, FBHS, GOOG, CGC, SHOP, TWLO, TTD, OKTA, INMD, DVY, IWM, SCHA, SCHV, VO, VV, XLK, ASML, MO, AEP, ADM, ADP, CDNS, KMX, CNC, CI, CTAS, CMA, COP, D, EMR, ENB, FLO, FCX, GPC, WELL, HON, SVC, HUM, HBAN, IP, LH, LNC, MRVL, MCD, MPW, NOK, ES, OKE, BKNG, PB, PRU, PEG, PHM, STLD, TJX, AXON, TKR, TD, TOT, UNP, NS, WBA, XEL, CMG, TY, VKQ, FFC, JPS, NZF, NAD, HYT, BXMX, CODI, PNNT, MELI, OCSL, OMER, HYI, HZNP, PSX, NOW, RH, HASI, NRZ, OGI, BLD, SRTS, ZS, TRTN, CTVA, WORK, IBB, MDY, PEY, PSP, QLD, RSP, SSO, VBR, VIG, VT, VYM, XBI, XLI, Sold Out: STOR, TRU, BAH, GDDY, ARKG, 50AA, TRMB, BIL, NIO, APPS, BND, IWF, RDS.A, SPYG, IVV, ED, U, SCHC, PTON, FSLY, SCHG, VOE, XLE, XLU, NVTA, FANG, SPLK, PTY, PFD, WYNN, UL, O, VTRS, MS, EXC, SRPT, ARR, CIM, RQI, ENBL,

Investment company Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Corning Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Dow Inc, Hubbell Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Regions Financial Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Amgen Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 478 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 830,000 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,225,533 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,141 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 303,769 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 75,646 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hubbell Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $195.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.09. The stock is now traded at around $104.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.61. The stock is now traded at around $145.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $61.77, with an estimated average price of $46.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Corning Inc by 358.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 195,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 96.88%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 81,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 856.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 102,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 277.06%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 129,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 389.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 162.33%. The purchase prices were between $472.27 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $544.43. The stock is now traded at around $592.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $99.22, with an estimated average price of $90.44.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.