Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, ConocoPhillips, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, GameStop Corp

Investment company Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, ConocoPhillips, Quanta Services Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, GameStop Corp, Halliburton Co, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 379,639 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.68% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 86,499 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 354,215 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - 69,584 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.17% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 35,550 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 358,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 167,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 33,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 75,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 63,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 379,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 502.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 122.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 93,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 145.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 64,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 382.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 105,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $28.54.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Trinseo SA. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73.