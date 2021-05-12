Logo
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, ConocoPhillips, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, GameStop Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Invesco DB Energy Fund, ConocoPhillips, Quanta Services Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, GameStop Corp, Halliburton Co, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambria+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.
  1. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 379,639 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.68%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 86,499 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 354,215 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  4. iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - 69,584 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.17%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 35,550 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 358,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 167,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 33,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $39.41, with an estimated average price of $34.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 75,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 63,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 379,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 502.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc by 122.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 93,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 135.14%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 145.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.05. The stock is now traded at around $70.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 64,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 382.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 105,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (RING)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $28.54.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $114.22.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.88.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Sold Out: Trinseo SA (TSE)

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Trinseo SA. The sale prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. Also check out:

