Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bishop+%26+co+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 368,266 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 198,129 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 288,441 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 195,102 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 71,108 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.