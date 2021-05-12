Logo
Landaas & Co Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, ALLETE Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Landaas & Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, ALLETE Inc, Comcast Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landaas & Co . As of 2021Q1, Landaas & Co owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LANDAAS & CO 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landaas+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LANDAAS & CO
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 345,364 shares, 43.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 288,649 shares, 26.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,349 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,391 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,669 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
New Purchase: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $444.99. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 197.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $239.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Landaas & Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of LANDAAS & CO .

Author's Avatar

insider