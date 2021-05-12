Landaas & Co Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, ALLETE Inc

New Purchases: ALE, CMCSA, XOM, ZBRA, CSCO, BAC, GOOGL, LMT, UNP, RTX, HOG,

ALE, CMCSA, XOM, ZBRA, CSCO, BAC, GOOGL, LMT, UNP, RTX, HOG, Added Positions: IWD, VTI, ICLN, JPM, AMZN, CAT, DIS, ABT, USB, ORCL, MMM, MSFT, MKC, PG, AMGN, HD, AAPL, VZ, ABBV, MGEE,

IWD, VTI, ICLN, JPM, AMZN, CAT, DIS, ABT, USB, ORCL, MMM, MSFT, MKC, PG, AMGN, HD, AAPL, VZ, ABBV, MGEE, Reduced Positions: IWF, SPLV, BRK.B, DVY, GRI, EFAV, ADBE, BSV,

Investment company Landaas & Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, ALLETE Inc, Comcast Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landaas & Co . As of 2021Q1, Landaas & Co owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 345,364 shares, 43.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 288,649 shares, 26.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,349 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 10,391 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 10,669 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%

Landaas & Co initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.22 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $444.99. The stock is now traded at around $485.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.09. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 197.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.29. The stock is now traded at around $239.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Landaas & Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.