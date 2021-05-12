Logo
Harborview Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harborview Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund , sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harborview Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harborview Advisors, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harborview Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harborview+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harborview Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 419,418 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 74,739 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 124,801 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  4. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) - 288,653 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,708 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1978.54. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 33,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 33,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harborview Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

