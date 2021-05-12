Harborview Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VEU, MGU, BRK.B, GOOG,

Investment company Harborview Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund , sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harborview Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harborview Advisors, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harborview Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harborview+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 419,418 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 74,739 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 124,801 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) - 288,653 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,708 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.61%

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund . The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1978.54. The stock is now traded at around $2308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 33,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 33,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.08%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.05.

Harborview Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.