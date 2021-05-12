Logo
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, British American Tobacco PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, LGI Homes Inc, sells Intel Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackhawk+capital+partners+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 204,577 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  2. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 110,152 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,310 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,364 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  5. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 67,084 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 67,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 11,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $119.59. The stock is now traded at around $171.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 11,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.03. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 9,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 20,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $59.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 205.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 130,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 87.99%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.32. The stock is now traded at around $343.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 224.53%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 260.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 102.28%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 118.77%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.42.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.43.



