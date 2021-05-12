Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Nomad Foods, Anthem Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Cree Inc

Added Positions: NOMD, ANTM, STRA, PG, MWA, EW, FSLR, NLOK, AQUA, HAIN, NKE, ADBE,

Investment company Triodos Investment Management BV Current Portfolio ) buys Nomad Foods, Anthem Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Mueller Water Products,, sells Baxter International Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Cree Inc, ResMed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triodos Investment Management BV. As of 2021Q1, Triodos Investment Management BV owns 34 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 428,880 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 133,520 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 763,400 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 402,400 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 217,755 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 178.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 701,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.17. The stock is now traded at around $394.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 133,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.89.