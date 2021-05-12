Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Nomad Foods, Anthem Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Cree Inc

- Added Positions: NOMD, ANTM, STRA, PG, MWA, EW, FSLR, NLOK, AQUA, HAIN, NKE, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: TPIC, CREE, TSM, POWI, SEDG, PODD, PYPL, XYL,
- Sold Out: BAX, RMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Triodos Investment Management BV
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 428,880 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 133,520 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.76%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 763,400 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 402,400 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 217,755 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 178.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 701,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.17. The stock is now traded at around $394.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 133,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Triodos Investment Management BV sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.89.
