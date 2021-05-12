Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc

New Purchases: KNX, QCOM, CRM, MA, TBT, CHTR, UPS, FB, RTX, WY, PXD, TM, GDDY, GE, JPM,

Investment company Game Creek Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, The Kroger Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Creek Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Game Creek Capital, LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Motors Co (GM) - 196,750 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 259,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,027 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 80,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.58% The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 195,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.55%

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 110,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 30,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 114,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $685.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.52.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.63.