Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc

- General Motors Co (GM) - 196,750 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 259,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,027 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 80,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.58%
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 195,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.55%
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 110,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 30,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 114,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $685.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.38.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.52.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.11.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.63.
