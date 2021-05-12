Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Game Creek Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, The Kroger Co, Molson Coors Beverage Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Creek Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Game Creek Capital, LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Game Creek Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/game+creek+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Game Creek Capital, LP
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 196,750 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
  2. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 259,500 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,027 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  4. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 80,750 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.58%
  5. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 195,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.55%
New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 110,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 30,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 114,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $685.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 64.44%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.52.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $32.22, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Game Creek Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Game Creek Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Game Creek Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Game Creek Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Game Creek Capital, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider